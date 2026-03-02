FC Zurich has made a prominent addition to the coaching team of the Super League team. Carlos Bernegger will take over as assistant to head coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect.
The 56-year-old Argentinian-Swiss dual national Bernegger has signed a contract as assistant coach that ties him to the city club until June 30, 2027. He has worked in various roles in professional football for over 30 years and has a wealth of experience.
In Switzerland, Bernegger has worked as head coach at FC Winterthur, Grasshoppers, FC Lucerne and FC Thun.