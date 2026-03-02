Carlos Bernegger joins FC Zurich. Picture: Keystone

FC Zurich has made a prominent addition to the coaching team of the Super League team. Carlos Bernegger will take over as assistant to head coach Dennis Hediger with immediate effect.

Luca Betschart

The 56-year-old Argentinian-Swiss dual national Bernegger has signed a contract as assistant coach that ties him to the city club until June 30, 2027. He has worked in various roles in professional football for over 30 years and has a wealth of experience.

In Switzerland, Bernegger has worked as head coach at FC Winterthur, Grasshoppers, FC Lucerne and FC Thun.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨-𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭



Der 56-jährige argentinisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger Carlos Bernegger verstärkt per sofort den Trainerstab der ersten Mannschaft des FC Zürich. Er wird neuer… pic.twitter.com/cU4R2iFkRE — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) March 2, 2026

You might also be interested in