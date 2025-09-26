YB lose 4-1 to Panathinaikos to kick off the Europa League phase. The YB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 3.5 Goal Marvin Keller

The goalkeeper was increasingly let down by the players in front of him. He doesn't look good in two of the three goals conceded. At 0:2 he is caught between the legs. At 0:3, Keller doesn't look happy again. He let a shot from distance bounce forward and Zaroury just had to push it in. Conceded a fourth goal in the 2nd half.

Grade: 3 Defense Loris Benito

Conducted the Young Boys' defensive line as usual, which generally made a passive impression that evening. Benito initially fails to clear the ball at 0-1 and then stands too far away from goalscorer Świderski.

Note: 3 Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

Prevented the early goal in the 2nd minute with an important block. In the 28th minute he lets Świderski have his way, is lucky that the striker tests the safety net behind the Bern goal. Like Benito, too passive the whole game.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Saidy Janko

Great long ball to Males in the 6th minute. At 0:3, he only looks at the ball and forgets Zaroury behind him, who is able to score undisturbed. He made up for his mistake with the goal to make it 1:3. A great run and finish from an acute angle. At 1:4, he is unable to put any decisive pressure on Zaroury. Otherwise shows great running ability on his right wing. He came off for Ryan Andrews in the 77th minute.

Grade: 4 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Stands too far away from Tetê at 0-1, who brings the ball back into the center on the right. Great cross in the 40th minute into the back of the defense to Males. Great rush in the 42nd minute, creating a great chance for Fassnacht. Is left in the lurch at 1:4 and has to play alone against two. Nevertheless, he is the best Bernese player this evening.

Grade: 3 Midfield Darian Males

Could have turned the game in a completely different direction in the 6th minute. He escapes the defensive line and runs alone towards the opposing goalkeeper Lafont. However, Males is unable to control the ball properly and only ends up shooting at the goalkeeper. Should have made much more of this chance. Stands completely free at the right-hand post in the 40th minute, but shoots wide right of goal.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Armin Gigović

Although the Bosnian international is on the match sheet, he is almost invisible on the pitch. A few fouls and a shot wide of Lafont's box in the 50th minute are his only notable actions. Redeemed by Rayan Raveloson in the 67th minute.

Grade: 3 Midfield Edimilson Fernandes

Makes many crosses into the center from corners or free kicks, only a few of which reach a teammate. Let Hadjam down at 1:4 by not shifting outwards and allowing the Greeks to gain possession.

Grade: 3 Midfield Joël Monteiro

Has a difficult time against his direct opponent Kotsiras. In the 37th minute, he has a shot on goal from six meters out - he shoots the ball two meters over the box. Makes way for Ebrima Colley in the 67th minute.

3 Forward Chris Bedia

Bedia forgets Zaroury behind him at 0:2. Offensively inconspicuous, plays many bad passes. Replaced by Sergio Córdova in the 67th minute.

Grade: 3 Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Should have made more of a good chance in the 42nd minute. Fails to score from a few meters out. Should take to the pitch as a leader, but cannot inspire his teammates after conceding early goals. Has to make way for Dominik Pech in the 77th minute.

Substitute players

Note: 3.5 Sturm Sergio Córdova

Came on for Chris Bedia in the 67th minute. No more than a caution after his substitution.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Rayan Raveloson

Came on for Armin Gigović in the 67th minute. No more noticeable than his predecessor.

Grade: 3.5 Forward Ebrima Colley

Came on for Joël Monteiro in the 67th minute. He hardly brings any fresh air.

Grade: – Defense Ryan Andrews

Came on in the 77th minute for Saidy Janko. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Midfield Dominik Pech

Came on in the 77th minute for Christian Fassnacht. Too short for a rating.