Young Boys also lose their eighth game in the Champions League and are eliminated without a single point after the 1-0 defeat against Red Star Belgrade. The YB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4.5 Goal Marvin Keller

He doesn't have to pass the really big tests. But he saves everything he has to and always tries to make the game fast. He is powerless to stop the goal against, even if the shot comes from a long distance.

Grade: 3 Defense Lewin Blum

Has his difficulties with the fast attacking players of the Serbs. Arrives late more than once. Hardly any offensive drive. When he does dare to go forward, the crosses don't arrive. After he is overrun once again in the 69th minute, he strikes. Bern's biggest weakness.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Mohamed Ali Camara

Doesn't always make the safest impression, but as usual is tough as nails in tackles. Heroic how he threw himself into a hard Serbian shot and defused it with his face. He had to be substituted after 66 minutes with a knock.

Grade: 5 Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

In his fourth game under Contini, he started from the beginning for the third time and did a good job. The usually dangerous Ndiaye finds his master in Zoukrou. Clears superbly several times. The best YB player on the night.

Note: 4.5 Defense Zachary Athekame

Actually a right-back, he plays on the left. Has one or two strong defensive actions. Plays very calmly for a 20-year-old who normally plays on the other side. Hardly anything going forward though. Bern miss Hadjam's forays down the left flank.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Darian Males

Had the best YB chances in the first half, but first shot over and then failed to put any pressure behind his header from a good position. Works well at the back. After 45 minutes he is already off.

Grade: 4 Midfield Sandro Lauper

Conquers the balls in midfield, plays calmly and without frills. However, he also lacks the decisive idea.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Lukasz Lakomy

He is supposed to stimulate Bern's play, but remains uninspired for long stretches. His set-pieces are also harmless. Too many inaccuracies in his passing, before the goal against he was unable to prevent Kanga from scoring.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Kastriot Imeri

Hardly to be seen at the beginning, then he gets better into the game and tries to take control. Has one or two successful moves, but should also try from distance. Very lucky not to hit the back of the net shortly before the break after his hair-raising misplaced pass. He drops off after the break. Replaced after an hour.

Note: 3.5 Sturm Joël Monteiro

Tried hard, but unlucky. Dangerous approaches time and again, but the final pass doesn't come off. The Bernese almost conceded the goal after an unnecessary loss of ball by Monteiro. Not his game.

Joël Monteiro and Co. also fail to score against Red Star Belgrade. Keystone

Note: 2.5 Storm Silvere Ganvoula

Hardly sees a ball. And when he does, he's quickly gone again. Hardly any successful action. He manages one harmless shot and is off shortly afterwards.

Substitute players

Note: 3 From the 46th minute for Males Alan Virginius

He comes on for the 2nd half and is supposed to bring momentum to Bern's attacking play. Doesn't really succeed. Has the chance to equalize shortly before the end, but misses well.

Note: – From the 61st minute for Ganvoula Cedric Itten

Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 61st minute for Imeri Meschack Elia

Too short an intervention to be graded.

Note: – From 67th minute for Camara Loris Benito

Too brief an appearance to be graded.

Note: – From the 77th minute for Lakomy Miguel Chaiwa

Too short an appearance for a grade.

