Bernt Haas is returning to FC Schaffhausen as head of sport. The 46-year-old former Swiss international held this position at the Challenge League club for two years until summer 2022 before becoming head of sport at GC.

The sporting directors at FCS, which has been plagued by financial problems, did not remain in office for long. Both Admir Mehmedi and his successor Marc Hodel left the club after around six months. Hodel left at the end of February together with CEO Jimmy Berisha.