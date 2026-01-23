Leonardo Bertone is leaving FC Thun as a champion and transferring to FC Lucerne during the summer break. The reunion takes place right at the start of the season, but it doesn't go as the new Lucerne player had hoped.

Here's what it's all about Despite a lightning-fast start, Leonardo Bertone and FC Lucerne fell to FC Thun 1-3.

Bertone had imagined his reunion with his former club would go differently, and after the final whistle, he was particularly frustrated by the goals his team conceded, which were all too easy. Summary created with

Leonardo Bertone is one of the key figures in Thun’s fairy-tale season. In 33 Super League games last season, he scored 11 goals and had 2 assists, and as captain, he led the team to a surprise title. But that success story came to an abrupt end this summer.

Despite having a contract that runs through 2027, Bertone has expressed his desire to leave, a request that the Bernese Oberland club has granted. The 32-year-old has signed with FC Lucerne—and will face his former teammates right at the start of the season while playing for the Central Swiss club.

The match isn't going Bertone's way, though. The FCL gets off to a blistering start and takes the lead as early as the second minute. But then Thun turns the game around. “We got off to a great start and brought a lot of energy to the field right away. Then we gave up three easy goals,” Bertone summarizes.

He said he was happy to see his former teammates again. “We talked before the game. But as soon as the whistle blows, you can put that out of your mind without any trouble,” Bertone says, adding, “Maybe we’ll see each other again. But I had imagined it differently.”

The Highlights of the Game