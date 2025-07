FC Thun are back in the Super League after five years and score their first goal in their opening game in Lugano.

Andreas Lunghi

In the 63rd minute, new signing Michael Heule goes down in the opposing penalty area after a shirt tug from Zachary Brault-Guillard. Referee Lukas Fähndrich has no choice but to point to the spot.

Leonardo Bertone latches onto the ball and sends Lugano goalkeeper Amir Saipi into the wrong corner. His cool head gives FC Thun their first goal in the top flight for five years.

