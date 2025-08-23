Leonardo Bertone has made a brilliant return to the Super League with FC Thun. He talks to blue Sport about his rollercoaster ride with FC Thun and his rise as a footballer.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Leonardo Bertone first laced up his football boots at SC Wohlensee before being invited by YB to try out as a youngster.

He celebrated two Cup titles with YB and eventually ended up at FC Thun via Cincinnati. He was relegated with Thun in his first season in 2020 and returned two years later.

After being promoted to the Super League, he is back on the big stage with Thun and will face FC Zurich on Saturday evening. Show more

Leonardo Bertone is one of the key players at FC Thun. He has made a formidable start to the Super League season with the promoted side. Three games, three wins, two goals and one assist. However, coach Mauro Lustrinelli's men suffered a setback in the Cup, going down 1-0 to FC Breitenrain in the first round.

Bertone has now been back in the Bernese Oberland for three years after being relegated in 2020 and moving to Beveren in Belgium. "Promotion to the Super League has huge significance for me. Something has come full circle in my emotional world," says the veteran on blue Sport.

In January 2020, Bertone moved to the FCT for the first time after his adventure abroad in Cincinnati. The mission to stay in the league failed. After the defeat in the barrage against FC Vaduz in spring 2020, Bertone felt like a failure. He couldn't have helped Thun to stay in the league. "That was difficult to process."

Now he is on cloud nine with FC Thun and is aiming for a fourth win in a row against FC Zurich on Saturday evening. The match will be broadcast live from the Letzigrund by blue Sport. Kick-off is at 18:30.