Two games, two wins - FC Thun have made an impressive return to the Super League after five years. For Leonardo Bertone and president Andres Gerber, the success comes as no surprise.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After FC Sion a year ago, FC Thun also wins its first two games of the season as a promoted team.

This comes as no surprise to Leonardo Bertone: "We have a plan that we have always followed - now we are reaping the rewards."

President Andres Gerber is delighted that his team is playing so well. Show more

One year after FC Sion, Thun has achieved the same feat: Winning its first two games of the season back in the top division as a promoted team. While Sion achieved this after just one year away from the top flight, Thun had not played in the Super League since their relegation in 2020. The promoted side did not have any luck in their victories against Lugano and Lausanne - on the contrary.

Mauro Lustrinelli's team have played courageously up front so far and shown more bite than their opponents. "We knew that when we came up, we had to step on the gas like in the Challenge League. We're implementing the match plan well and that's why the points are coming," said Leonardo Bertone in an interview on blue Sport after the home win against the Vaud side.

He was not surprised by the team's performance: "I know that we've worked well in recent years. We have a plan that we have always followed - now we are reaping the rewards."

Despite the plan, there were also some question marks before the start of the season, according to President Andres Gerber: "Like every year, there was a certain amount of tension. Are we ready? Is that enough? How will we start? It's more anticipation, but also a little uncomfortable. But after the wins at the start, I'm relieved that we realize We are ready."

"We definitely didn't want that"

The Stockhorn Arena was also ready for the first Super League home game in five years. 6,698 spectators found their way into the stadium early on Sunday afternoon.

The president was also pleased: "It makes you realize how nice it is that so many people come to the stadium. When the team plays so well, it makes me proud. I'm glad the five years are over."

The fact that his team harmonizes so well is also due to the fact that there were only a few personnel changes in the summer and the squad remained small. A deliberate measure: "We don't want too many unhappy building sites, a bad atmosphere, the formation of factions - we definitely don't want that."

However, there are likely to be further arrivals before the end of the transfer window on September 9: "We will certainly bring in one or two more players. We can't risk being too short one day." Gerber doesn't want to reveal too much in the blue Sport Studio on Sunday, but there will "certainly be news soon".

The away game in Lucerne is coming up on Saturday, where FC Thun could achieve something historic: A promoted team has never managed to win its first three league games since the Super League was introduced in the 2003/2004 season.

