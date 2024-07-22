Ricardo Rodriguez is toying with a move to Spain. sda

National team defender Ricardo Rodriguez has been without a club since June 30. This is likely to change soon. Last year's Torino captain, who played an outstanding European Championship, has received a concrete offer from Spain.

Syl Battistuzzi

According to blue Sport, negotiations between Rodriguez and Betis Sevilla are already at an advanced stage and only details remain to be clarified. Will Rodriguez, who became a father for the second time a few days ago, end up in his father's home country? It's not a done deal (yet). Especially as other clubs have also knocked on his door.

According to the "Gazzetta dello Sport", Italian champions Inter Milan are still in the race for Rodriguez. Coach Simone Inzaghi is said to be a big fan of our 120-time national team player. If Inzaghi wants to lure him to Inter, he will have to hurry, because Betis are stepping on the gas. However, there are also contacts in the Bundesliga, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

During the European Championship, Rodriguez told blue Sport that he could well imagine a move to the Arab region. "Everything has to fit, for me and my family." Betis Sevilla? Inter? Or Saudi Arabia? The decision is likely to be made in the next few days ...