One referee has placed over 18,000 bets Betting scandal in Turkey: 152 referees bet money on matches

Jan Arnet

28.10.2025

Turkish football is facing a serious scandal.
imago

Turkish Football Association President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu presented explosive figures at a press conference on Monday: Hundreds of referees are said to have their own betting accounts in the professional leagues, some with very high levels of activity.

28.10.2025, 08:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is investigating hundreds of referees who are alleged to have been active with betting accounts despite a ban.
  • Particularly explosive: ten referees placed more than 10,000 bets each, with one case involving over 18,000 tips.
  • The TFF has announced comprehensive consequences and criminal proceedings, as all cases are within the five-year statute of limitations.
According to Haciosmanoglu, 371 of the 571 active referees in Turkey have a registered betting account - almost two thirds of all referees. Even more delicate: 152 referees are said to have actually bet, including seven top referees. According to media reports, the investigations by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) concern all leagues and hierarchy levels, from elite referees to assistants.

Ten referees are even said to have placed more than 10,000 bets. According to the association, one referee leads the way with 18,227 bets. The figures come from an internal TFF investigation.

Turkish referees are prohibited from owning a betting account

It is currently unclear whether some of the referees placed bets on matches that they themselves officiated - a crucial aspect of the ongoing investigation. According to the rules of the Turkish Football Association, even owning a betting account is prohibited - unlike in the NBA, for example, where athletes are allowed to bet on other sports as long as there is no conflict of interest.

In Turkey, however, the mere possession of an account can lead to a ban. Betting on one's own games or the games of colleagues would take on a much more serious dimension, especially as many types of bets - such as on the number of cards awarded - are particularly susceptible to manipulation, especially in refereeing.

Investigations have been ongoing for months

"Today will be a milestone for Turkish football," said Haciosmanoglu. The president announced a comprehensive investigation and consequences. Accordingly, the association has been working closely with government agencies for months to reveal the extent of possible corruption and betting manipulation in Turkish football.

Haciosmanoglu: "As the TFF, we started in our own backyard. But we are also investigating ourselves, starting with myself and my colleagues at the top of the association. We will publish the results soon."

The Disciplinary Board will now initiate the necessary proceedings. The statute of limitations of five years, which is enshrined both in Turkish law and in the TFF statutes, plays a central role in this. The cases currently uncovered fall within this period - legal action is therefore possible.

