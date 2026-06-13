The World Cup kicks off for the Swiss national team on Saturday. Here are the key facts ahead of the match against Qatar.

Facts Ahead of the Match Against Qatar Between confidence and caution: The Swiss national team aims to live up to its high expectations

The Swiss are confident...

Whether key players or substitutes, whether coach or data analyst: No matter who you asked at the training camp in San Diego over the past few days, one phrase was omnipresent. “We have the chance to play a major role in this tournament.” It wasn’t always phrased exactly that way, but the message remained the same.

This confidence stems from the strong performances at the European Championship two years ago, when Switzerland only lost to England in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals, as well as from their commanding World Cup qualification campaign. Many of the key players have been playing together for several years and have tournament experience. In addition, the team has gained depth through the integration of talents such as Johan Manzambi, Aurèle Amenda, and Luca Jaquez.

... but also cautious

Precisely because he sees the team as ready for the next step, Granit Xhaka gave his teammates another wake-up call after the 1-1 draw in the friendly against Australia. There was likely a certain strategy behind this. Because the captain knows full well: Anyone who hears too often that they are the clear group favorite runs the risk of thinking three or four steps ahead before the first one has even been taken.

Denis Zakaria already played against Qatar in 2018. KEYSTONE

As a result, somewhat presumptuous media members who spoke of an easy task ahead of the first group match have been regularly rebuked in recent days. Whether favorites or not: the match must be approached with exactly the same mindset as any other. “Every team in this tournament has earned to be here,” said Denis Zakaria, for example.

Memories of the embarrassment

The 29-year-old from Geneva is one of seven national team players on the current roster who were part of the only previous match against Qatar. The game in November 2018 showed the Swiss just how little being the supposed favorites sometimes means. A goal conceded in the 86th minute in Lugano left the Swiss players leaving the field in dismay, while the visitors from Qatar celebrated. The Swiss national team is determined to avoid a repeat of that scenario.

Qatar in search of form

For Qatar, the host of the last World Cup, this is their second appearance on the biggest stage in soccer. After successfully defending their title at the 2024 Asian Cup, hopes rose in the country that they would become a major force in Asian soccer.

However, World Cup qualification proved to be a struggle for Al-Anabbi (“the Wine Reds”). And since then, the team led by Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has been struggling to find its form. Qatar has not won any of its last six matches (four losses) and has scored only one goal in that span. As a result, confidence in securing points at a World Cup for the first time has dropped significantly in recent months.

Three-man or four-man backline?

The big question ahead of the match is which players Murat Yakin will field. The Swiss national team coach has made numerous changes and experimented in all four friendly matches. Ahead of the World Cup opener, the focus is primarily on three players who weren’t regulars during qualifying: Denis Zakaria, Michel Aebischer, and Johan Manzambi.

The latter two were the standout performers in the warm-up matches, and regarding Zakaria, Yakin has repeatedly said that he is actually too good to be on the bench. The AS Monaco captain could get his chance if Yakin opts for a three-man backline. But that would likely mean Ricardo Rodriguez would have to make way—the man who has started every match in his six major tournaments to date and has been substituted only once in a total of 26 World Cup and European Championship appearances.

It’s also possible, however, that Yakin will stick with what he knows at the start of the tournament. After all, the 51-year-old relied almost exclusively on a back four during World Cup qualifying and was successful with it.

At the Super Bowl Stadium

Switzerland and Qatar will face off at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. However, this name applies only for the World Cup. American football fans know the arena, which has a capacity of over 70,000, as Levi’s Stadium. The San Francisco 49ers’ home stadium hosted the Super Bowl in February for the second time since 2016.

The arena, which opened twelve years ago, is located in Santa Clara. The city is situated about 70 kilometers southeast of downtown San Francisco.