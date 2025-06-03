Between skepticism and longing: Ancelotti's Brazil mission - Gallery Ancelotti at his presentation as the new coach. Image: dpa Fans have hope again. Image: dpa The 2002 world champion coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari (r), and Carlo Ancelotti (l), who would love to win this title. Image: dpa Brazil's fans have often been disappointed recently. Image: dpa Between skepticism and longing: Ancelotti's Brazil mission - Gallery Ancelotti at his presentation as the new coach. Image: dpa Fans have hope again. Image: dpa The 2002 world champion coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari (r), and Carlo Ancelotti (l), who would love to win this title. Image: dpa Brazil's fans have often been disappointed recently. Image: dpa

With Ancelotti, a new chapter begins for the Seleção after years of setbacks. The Italian should not only win the sixth star, but also regain the trust of the nation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Carlo Ancelotti is to lead Brazil to a sixth World Cup title.

On June 5, Ancelotti will be on the Seleção sidelines for the first time against Ecuador. This makes the Italian the first foreign coach to coach the Brazilians in a World Cup qualifier.

There is great euphoria about the new coach. Expectations are high. But there is also skepticism. Show more

Drums, chants and posters: when Carlo Ancelotti arrives outside a hotel in Rio's upmarket Barra da Tijuca district, dozens of fans in yellow and green shirts give him the kind of welcome that only pop stars or world champions usually receive. Wearing a yellow baseball cap, the new Brazilian national team coach briefly introduces himself, smiles and waves.

A few hours later, the 65-year-old stands in front of the press in a suit: "It's an honor and a great pride to be in charge of the national team, which is the best in the world," he says. The goal is the long-awaited sixth World Cup title - "an enormous responsibility that I am happy to take on".

The Seleção in crisis

Ancelotti's arrival creates a sense of optimism - but the reality is sobering: Brazil's national team has been in crisis for years. The football-mad country has been waiting for its sixth star since the 2002 World Cup title.

After the disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup against Croatia, the Seleção has faltered both in sporting and structural terms. Brazil has lost three coaches since Tite - most recently Dorival Júnior was sacked after a 4-1 defeat in the World Cup qualifiers against arch-rivals Argentina. Brazil currently occupy fourth place with 21 points. They are six points clear of the relegation places with four games remaining.

A hopeful with title experience

Ancelotti now arrives as one of the most successful football coaches ever: five Champions League titles, championships in all five top European leagues - including FC Bayern in 2017. No one before him had achieved this before. But despite his long and unparalleled career, the Italian is now entering uncharted territory: it is his first stint as national team coach.

For the Seleção, Ancelotti is also a historically unique appointment: if he is on the sidelines as planned against Ecuador and Paraguay (June 5 and 10), he would be the first foreign coach to coach the Seleção in a World Cup qualifier. There have been non-Brazilian coaches before, but usually only on an interim basis and for a short time.

"I've always had a great connection to this country," says the Italian, who most recently worked with Brazilians Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão at Real Madrid. He had also previously trained Brazilian stars such as the 2002 world champions Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Kaká. The latter was crowned world footballer under Ancelotti at AC Milan in 2007 and believes: "He can be the engine that drives us forward."

New start at the highest level too

Ancelotti is also associated with a new start at association level. Following the dismissal of CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues, 41-year-old Samir Xaud took office at the end of May. He announced his intention to build a "modern and participatory" association. After years of political trench warfare, the Seleção is to be given a clear direction again.

Between doubt and confidence

Ancelotti nominated young talents such as Estêvão for the first World Cup qualifying matches under his direction, but decided against Neymar and Rodrygo for the time being - for health reasons. Veterans such as Casemiro also returned. The mixture of experience and future should bring new energy. Ancelotti insists that "all the quality we have" must be brought onto the pitch quickly. "With attitude, commitment and sacrifice from everyone."

Many fans, former players and the press welcomed the appointment of the Italian as the new coach. Expectations of him are high. But in a country caught between a passion for football and disappointment, skepticism remains. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had already asked two years ago, when Ancelotti was first being discussed: "Why doesn't he solve the problem of Italy not even taking part in the last World Cup?"

And so, in the end, only one question remains - an expression that Brazilians use to express hope and doubt at the same time: "Agora vai?" - Maybe this time?

Videos from the department