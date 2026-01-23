Actually, they had hoped to reach for the stars in Thun. With views of the Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau, people in the Oberland dreamed of adding another chapter to FC Thun’s fairy tale following a historic, sensational, unbelievable season—and observers certainly weren’t short on superlatives in recent months. And, just like the heroes of 2005, to break back into the upper echelons of European club soccer. As is well known, following the dramatic elimination against Dinamo Zagreb, a second adventure in the Champions League is out of the question.

And so, on this balmy summer evening, it’s not the “Hymn to the Stars” blaring from the speakers, but the far less iconic anthem of the Europa League—and whenever play stops and the 6,000 or so fans are looking for entertainment, local musical hero Marc Trauffer repeatedly takes the reins. One “hit” after another by the “Alpentainer” blares from the speakers during halftime. And as the Brienz native sings about his tractor or muses on how he’d love to kiss a lady, it almost seems as if FC Thun wants to create a soundscape that better suits its current sporting situation than the high-gloss production of the Champions League, which—after all—was accompanied by the American rock band The Killers at the final in Budapest last May.

Maier and Reichmuth as Symbols

Just as Trauffer’s sing-song is stealing the show in the entertainment segment, FC Thun leads 2-0 against Vikingur Reykjavik. Jan Bamert and Brighton Labeau scored in the first half, and in fact, other players on Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli’s team could have joined the list of goal scorers as well. The Swiss champions were so dominant compared to the eight-time Icelandic champions.

This may be all the more surprising given that the coach stuck to his rotation policy even at the European level and made changes in six positions compared to the home game against YB. One of the newcomers was Nico Maier, who was once again preferred over Nils Reichmuth on the right wing. And using this duo on the right flank as an example, Privitelli explained after the game that his players sometimes put him in a real bind.

After all, he sees both Maier and Reichmuth in top form right now, so a spot in the starting lineup doesn’t necessarily mean a higher ranking in the pecking order. “In the next game, maybe Nils will start and Nico will come off the bench. They’re both really great players.”

Lengen's Debut

Anyone who hears the 48-year-old talk about his roster would never guess that Thun had to let go of several of its championship heroes. Leonardo Bertone, Elmin Rastoder, and Ethan Meichtry alone—three key figures from last season—took the next step in their careers. And yet Privitelli cheerfully shuffles his players around from one game to the next, as if he had the roster of a top-tier team at his disposal—one in which every position is covered by two or three players of equal caliber.

It’s a risky strategy that Thun is pursuing, but also one for which there’s no alternative these days. “We’re playing every three days right now and have to travel,” says Privitelli. “That takes a lot of energy. That’s why it’s important to spread the load across many players.” Against Reykjavik, Simon Lengen made his first-team debut in the final quarter-hour, further proof that in Thun, trust and belief in one’s own strengths are more important than big names or past performance records.

Lengen is a 19-year-old forward who first started playing soccer with Gurmels and Thörishaus and most recently made a splash by scoring 30 goals in the interregional 2nd League. The Thuner Amtsanzeiger ran the effusive headline: “The Harry Kane of the Bernese Oberland.” Although Simon “Harry” Lengen didn’t score, Privitelli said, “Simon earned this opportunity, and he did a good job.”

Rapp's Premiere

Simone Rapp, who watched his first game in his new role as sports director that evening, shares this assessment. The 33-year-old, who has taken on the challenging legacy of Dominik Albrecht—who is currently on hiatus—takes a pragmatic view of the current situation following his debut: “Maybe not everything was perfect, but we have a very small roster for this frequency of games.” It’s quite possible that the Ticino native will have to tackle one or two challenges regarding the roster in the coming weeks. After all, the transfer window is still open for over a month. And should Thun actually make it into the European league phase, the “reinforcement principle” might come into play alongside the tried-and-true “rotation principle.”

At least 3.1 million euros would be guaranteed in the Europa League, though one final hurdle would still have to be cleared in the playoffs against Lech Poznan or Klaksvik from Færøerne following the match in Reykjavik. After the first leg, the Poles hold a slight 1-0 advantage. Rapp echoes what so many before him have said: “We’re taking it one step at a time.” On Sunday, they face FC Basel on the road, before Thun aims to clear this penultimate hurdle in the second leg in Iceland on Thursday. If they advance, they would at least be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of the Conference League. Despite a 3-0 lead, Privitelli remains demonstratively cautious. “Nothing has been decided yet. They’re extremely aggressive at home. It’s going to be very tough for us.”

And Marc Trauffer would probably like to call out to him, in keeping with his songbook: “Heiterefahne!” And appeal for a little more confidence.