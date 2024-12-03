Just like three years ago, FC Biel qualifies for the Cup quarter-finals. Back then (pictured), the team from the Seeland failed to reach the last eight against FC Lucerne Keystone

FC Biel is the first team to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals. The team from the Promotion League had no problems with Langenthal, a team from one division below, and won 6:0.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Biel is through to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup.

Biel wins 6:0 against Langenthal. Show more

Unlike Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in mid-September (0:1), Biel lived up to its role as favorites on the artificial turf in Langenthal. The Seelanders made short work of the 1st division side, scoring four goals in the first half hour to win the game. Just like three years ago, the Biel team is now in the last eight. Back then, they were clearly defeated by Lucerne (0:5).

