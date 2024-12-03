  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Cup Biel easily advances to the quarter-finals against Langenthal

SDA

3.12.2024 - 21:00

Just like three years ago, FC Biel qualifies for the Cup quarter-finals. Back then (pictured), the team from the Seeland failed to reach the last eight against FC Lucerne
Just like three years ago, FC Biel qualifies for the Cup quarter-finals. Back then (pictured), the team from the Seeland failed to reach the last eight against FC Lucerne
Keystone

FC Biel is the first team to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals. The team from the Promotion League had no problems with Langenthal, a team from one division below, and won 6:0.

03.12.2024, 21:00

03.12.2024, 21:02

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Biel is through to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup.
  • Biel wins 6:0 against Langenthal.
Show more

Unlike Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in mid-September (0:1), Biel lived up to its role as favorites on the artificial turf in Langenthal. The Seelanders made short work of the 1st division side, scoring four goals in the first half hour to win the game. Just like three years ago, the Biel team is now in the last eight. Back then, they were clearly defeated by Lucerne (0:5).

SDA

More from the department

Ticker. England lead against Switzerland and are overwhelmingly superior

TickerEngland lead against Switzerland and are overwhelmingly superior

DFB Cup. Fabian Rieder strolls into the quarter-finals with Stuttgart ++ Freiburg fail against third division side

DFB CupFabian Rieder strolls into the quarter-finals with Stuttgart ++ Freiburg fail against third division side

Round of 16 in the ticker. FCZ in a deep slumber - GC fails several times against the outstanding breaker

Round of 16 in the tickerFCZ in a deep slumber - GC fails several times against the outstanding breaker