FC Biel wrestled everything from FC Basel for an hour in the cup final, but conceded a bitter and probably decisive goal shortly after equalizing.

Luca Betschart

It's the 65th minute of the cup final. Outsiders Biel have just managed the feat of equalizing the match against FC Basel and are actually sniffing at a sensation. But then the penalty whistle put a spanner in the works.

After a cross from Shaqiri, Biel goalkeeper Raphael Radtke stormed out of his box and collided with Albian Ajeti, whose header flew wide of the goal. Referee Stefan Horisberger promptly points to the spot - allowing Shaqiri to score what could have been the game-winning goal to give Biel a 2:1 lead.

Asked about the scene after the match, Radtke said: "I'd like to see the scene on video. But I had the feeling he ran into me. I would have liked it if the referee had been able to take another look at such a crucial situation. Because in the end, that was the final straw for us."

Shaqiri and Schmid see it differently

In the Basel camp, the scene is viewed differently. "I have to look at the situation again. But I cross and the goalkeeper comes out, doesn't touch the ball and just runs into the opponent. You can't do that," said Shaqiri at the post-match press conference, adding: "If he comes out, he has to have the ball. If he doesn't have the ball and runs into the opponent, it's a clear penalty. I think the referee made the right decision."

Dominik Schmid says about the scene: "If the goalkeeper comes out like that and Albian scores, then maybe you have to give the penalty. But I haven't seen the pictures yet."

