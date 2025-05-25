  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss national team Bienz is out injured - now Lehmann moves up

SDA

25.5.2025 - 10:39

Alisha Lehmann has been called up for the national team.
Alisha Lehmann has been called up for the national team.
Keystone

Following Lara Marti's cruciate ligament rupture, the Swiss women's national team will have to replace another injured player for the upcoming Nations League match.

Keystone-SDA

25.05.2025, 10:39

25.05.2025, 11:02

Alena Bienz suffered a ligament injury and will therefore have to miss the games against France (May 30) and Norway (June 3). In her place, national coach Pia Sundhage has called up Alisha Lehmann.

The attacking player from Juventus Turin is thus back in the national team squad, which will move into camp in Saillon on Monday. Lehmann was not included in the last two drafts.

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro
The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

Image: SVF

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The shirt is also available for men.

The shirt is also available for men.

Image: Puma

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro
The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.

Image: SVF

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.

Image: SFV

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. The shirt is also available for men.

The shirt is also available for men.

Image: Puma

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro. On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.

Image: SFV

More from the department

Now it's official. Xabi Alonso succeeds Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Now it's officialXabi Alonso succeeds Ancelotti at Real Madrid

After only two years. Head of Sport René Weiler leaves Servette

After only two yearsHead of Sport René Weiler leaves Servette

Will he stay in Lucerne?. Mario Frick:

Will he stay in Lucerne?Mario Frick: "There's a good chance I'll stay for another season"