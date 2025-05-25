Alisha Lehmann has been called up for the national team. Keystone

Following Lara Marti's cruciate ligament rupture, the Swiss women's national team will have to replace another injured player for the upcoming Nations League match.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alena Bienz suffered a ligament injury and will therefore have to miss the games against France (May 30) and Norway (June 3). In her place, national coach Pia Sundhage has called up Alisha Lehmann.

The attacking player from Juventus Turin is thus back in the national team squad, which will move into camp in Saillon on Monday. Lehmann was not included in the last two drafts.