Following Lara Marti's cruciate ligament rupture, the Swiss women's national team will have to replace another injured player for the upcoming Nations League match.
Alena Bienz suffered a ligament injury and will therefore have to miss the games against France (May 30) and Norway (June 3). In her place, national coach Pia Sundhage has called up Alisha Lehmann.
The attacking player from Juventus Turin is thus back in the national team squad, which will move into camp in Saillon on Monday. Lehmann was not included in the last two drafts.
The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt.
This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like.
Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt.
And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern."
Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully.
National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride.
The shirt is also available for men.
On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship.
The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro
