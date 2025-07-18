  1. Residential Customers
"Dribble, pass and score" Big and small Nati fans play Sundhage: This is how we beat Spain!

Michael Wegmann

18.7.2025

There are thousands of national team coaches in Switzerland before such a big international match. blue Sport asked some of them what tactics and formation they would use against Spain.

18.07.2025, 19:45

There's no question that the Spaniards are the heavy favorites in the quarter-final clash against Switzerland. And yet the young and old Nati fans are convinced that the world champions can also be defeated.

They tell blue Sport what it will take. In addition to "fight, fight, fight" and "luck, luck, luck", there are also tactical ideas and personnel changes in the starting line-up.

How Nadine Angerer reacts to the tips

When Nadine Angerer visits "Heimspiel bei der Nati", blue Sport plays the goalkeeping coach the tips from the big and small Nati coaches. The German is impressed. "There really were a lot of great tips. A combination of all of them would certainly be something..."

