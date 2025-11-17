The fans gave Norway's national football team a great reception in Oslo Keystone

After qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, the Norwegian national team was greeted with a huge celebration in their home country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Norwegian television showed thousands of fans cheering goalkeeper Erling Haaland and his team-mates as they stepped out onto the balcony of Oslo City Hall on Monday evening. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was among those there to congratulate the national team on their performance.

The broadcaster NRK reported 45,000 fans on the town hall square, citing police reports. According to NRK, the players then wanted to continue the celebrations in an Oslo nightclub.