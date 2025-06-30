Lia Wälti and the race against time: Will the national team captain be fit for the opening game against Norway? In "Heimspiel bei der Nati", Martina Moser emphasizes how important it would be for the 32-year-old to play.

Luca Betschart

It finally starts on Wednesday. Pia Sundhage's team will face Norway in their first group game in Basel's St. Jakob-Park. And one question is likely to be of particular concern to the national team coach ahead of the opener: Will Lia Wälti be fit in time?

The key player is struggling with a knee injury. She had to withdraw from the last test match before the home tournament last Thursday because she and the medical team did not want to take any risks. Nevertheless, Sundhage is optimistic that Wälti will win the race against time and be ready for the opening game of the European Championship.

The linchpin

Martina Moser emphasizes in the "home game with the national team" how important it would be for the 32-year-old to play against Norway: "For me, Lia Wälti is an extremely important player. She is the linchpin, can set the rhythm of the game, gives the team security and is very good for the midfield." Moser therefore hopes that Wälti will be available on Wednesday: "I very much hope that she can be on the pitch. And I say: even at 80 percent, she's important for this team."

Michael Wegmann sees things a little differently. "80% is no longer enough for Lia Wälti. In the games I've seen recently in which she wasn't so fit, she tended to slow the game down and play across," says the Head of blue News Sport, adding: "I think she should definitely play - but she has to be 100 percent fit to bring something to the team."

Moser replies that Wälti's game may also be linked to the system under Pia Sundhage and adds: "She gives the team security. She also has the patience to stand on the ball and play a safe pass. Instead of playing a risky pass every time with the second or third pass and losing the ball and having to win it back," explains Moser. "She exudes so much calm, which I personally like when she's on the pitch."

