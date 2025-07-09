National team coach Pia Sundhage likes to dress sporty. Picture: Keystone

It's the European Championship and millions of fans are watching. They see national team coach Pia Sundhage and her staff coaching in tracksuits, while Italy, France, Portugal & Co. opt for elegance in suits on the bench.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pia Sundhage is the only one of the 16 coaches currently standing on the line at the European Championships in a tracksuit.

The SFA would provide her with a more elegant outfit, but the Swede prefers to coach casually. She always has.

A European Championship match and a coach in a trainer? Not for everyone. "Match day is a public holiday and even more so on a European Championship. Personally, I would definitely dress smartly," says the current SRF expert and former national team captain Martina Moser. Show more

The outfit worn by Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his entourage at the 2021 European Championships is unforgettable: the Italians wore a light-colored jacket, white shirt, dark tie and trousers, plus polished patent leather shoes.

In this dandyish outfit, they lead the Squadra Azzurra to the European Championship title.

European Championship title in a suit: Vialli, Eviani, Oriali and Mancini coached elegantly and successfully. IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Four years later, the whole of European football is watching Switzerland. Of course, Andrea Soncin is also showing his elegant side. The Italy coach is dressed in a white shirt and dark trousers, with a tie and patent leather shoes.

Pretty elegant: Italy's coach Andrea Soncin. IMAGO/Sportpix

It's not just the Italian coach who is elegant on match day. Laurent Bonadei, the coach of France, and Portugal's head coach Francisco Neto are also on the bench in suits and ties. Belgium coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is also wearing one. Spain's coach Montserrat Tome wears a shirt and jacket.

Belgium's head coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir wears black and white. IMAGO/Sportpix

So it's not just Italian Fashion Week in Switzerland at the moment.

"I would definitely dress elegantly"

Swiss national team coach Pia Sundhage has opted for a different choice of clothing. In the opening game against Norway, she is coaching in short grey trainer pants, a white polo shirt, white socks and sneakers. Is her casual style just due to the heat? Not really. In the second game against Iceland, the 65-year-old Swede will be wearing long, gray tracksuit bottoms.

Against Iceland, Pia Sundhage wears a gray tracksuit. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

On top she wears a trainer jacket with a zipper and hood in the same color.

Not that Sundhage is not provided with other clothing by the association. But the Swede doesn't want to. She prefers to coach in a tracksuit. Not everyone can understand Sundhage's choice of clothing.

"Match day is a public holiday and even more so at a European Championship. Personally, I would definitely dress smartly," says former national team captain Martina Moser. SRF reporter Seraina Degen: "It's a question of type. Inka Grings always changed before the games. Personally, I like it when coaches dress differently on match day than they do in training."

Clothes make the man, but not successful coaches

Sundhage prefers to coach in her training kit. She always has, by the way. At the 2015 World Championships in Canada, she also stood on the sidelines in training shorts.

2015: Pia Sundhage in the World Cup round of 16 against Germany. imago/ZUMA Press

And even when she played with the USA in the 2012 Olympic final, she went casual. She even wears an overcoat.

In a tracksuit and overcoat: Pia Sundhage coaches the USA to the title in the 2012 Olympic final at Wembley Arena in London. IMAGO/TT

Fortunately, clothes make the man, but not a good coach. Mancini & Co. win the 2021 European Championship in a fine suit, Sundhage becomes Olympic champion in 2012 in a pink overcoat.

