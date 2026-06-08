Denmark star Christian Eriksen has suffered another collapse on the pitch. Despite being quickly given the all-clear, this brings back memories of his cardiac arrest at the 2021 European Championship. The reactions go far beyond the sport.

Player in shock: Denmark's star Christian Eriksen collapsed again on the pitch during the international match between Denmark and Ukraine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denmark's football star Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the pitch for the second time in his career.

In the international match against Ukraine, Eriksen went down in the 65th minute. The Danish FA was able to give the all-clear shortly afterwards. Nevertheless, the referee stopped the game with the score at 2:1 for the Danes.

Coach and teammates reacted with shock to the renewed collapse. It remains to be seen whether Eriksen will continue his career.

Denmark's soccer star Christian Eriksen has once again collapsed on the pitch during an international match. Although the Danish Football Association DBU promptly gave the all-clear ("Christian is fine"), players and spectators immediately thought of the cardiac arrest and Eriksen's resuscitation during a 2021 European Championship match in Copenhagen. "It brings back memories," Denmark captain Pierre Emile Höjbjerg told TV2. "In view of that, it ended well."

The 34-year-old midfielder from VfL Wolfsburg collapsed again in the 65th minute of the international match against Ukraine. The referee stopped the game with the score at 2:1 for the Danes. "I turned around and saw that Christian had just sunk to the ground," said Höjbjerg. "The reaction was quick, respectful and prudent. Kudos to those who took care of it."

Teammates call team doctors

Teammates immediately called for the Danish team doctors and, together with the Ukrainians, formed a screen around Eriksen, who was lying on the ground. The spectators in Odense shouted "Eriksen, Eriksen" at the top of their voices. Some of the players burst into tears.

However, the Wolfsburg professional was able to get up again after initial treatment. Surrounded by Danish and Ukrainian players, he then went to an ambulance himself. His wife Sabrina Kvist Jensen accompanied him to the hospital. "Christian is doing well. He left the pitch under his own steam. As far as I can tell, the pacemaker is working perfectly," Danish team doctor Morten Boesen was quoted as saying in an initial statement from the association.

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"He was unconscious for a short time, but regained consciousness very quickly and we were able to make contact with him quickly," said Boesen. "He now needs to be examined further in hospital to clarify the cause of the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital."

Coach reacts with shock

Denmark's national coach Brian Riemer reacted with shock. "I feel empty," said the 47-year-old. He already knows Eriksen from their time together at English club FC Brentford. "I'm looking forward to seeing him. I'm going to see him as soon as I can. I have the feeling I have to see him," said Riemer.

Eriksen is a person "who means a lot to me. You get closer to some players than others. And he was one of the ones I built a close bond with at Brentford."

During the 2021 European Championship, Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's first match against Finland in Copenhagen. The pictures went around the world. The midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch. He continued his career in 2022 after having a defibrillator (ICD) fitted to his heart, among other things.

Prime Minister also shocked

The new collapse has not only caused great consternation and sympathy in football. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also wrote on Facebook: "My thoughts are with Christian Eriksen tonight and all those around him who have been affected." Eriksen's brief loss of consciousness and the subsequent abandonment of the match were a "great shock", the Social Democrat continued. "And a great relief that he is doing well under the circumstances."

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It remains to be seen whether Eriksen will continue his career. "Christian will have to answer that. I don't know. I think it's absolutely legitimate to ask. But I don't know," said Danish sports director Peter Möller. Denmark failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Möller also announced special measures for the players. "We will make sure that no one goes home alone. They will either travel with their parents, family or as a group," said the official. In the coming days, coach Brian Riemer will then call each player to check on their well-being.