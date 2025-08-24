Despite a good performance against Winterthur, the Grasshoppers still have to wait for their first win after the fourth game of the season. Gerald Scheiblehner and his players are extremely disappointed.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The Grasshoppers let a 2-0 lead slip away against Winterthur.

"The performance was good for long stretches. But the result is very disappointing," GC coach Gerald Scheiblehner tells blue Sport.

The Hoppers are therefore still waiting for their first win of the season. However, Saulo Decarli remains optimistic: "We have to keep at it, work hard and then we will win games." Show more

GC took the lead against Winti after just eleven minutes through youngster Jonathan Asp Jensen and had the game under control for long stretches. When Lovro Zvonarek made it 2:0 after an hour, the game seemed decided.

But then the Hoppers suddenly made more mistakes, Silvan Sidler brought Winterthur back into contention and in stoppage time, Tibault Citherlet headed in from a corner to make it 2:2.

Bitter for the Hoppers. Coach Gerald Scheiblehner, who had called for a win before the game, was correspondingly disappointed. "The result is very disappointing," he told blue Sport after the final whistle. "The performance was good for long stretches. We let them live too long in the first half. You have to go into the break 2-0 or 3-0 up. That's football, and then a game can go the other way."

"It tastes like a defeat"

Saulo Decarli is a little clearer. The team's performance was also right for the defense boss. "We were the better team. But we weren't able to put the lid on it. That's why this draw tastes like a defeat."

Decarli sees the Hoppers' lack of chances as the main reason why it was not enough to win the fourth league game. "We were punished, it's terrible," he says. "We'll analyze the game and work on it. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough today, but we have to keep at it and then we'll win games."

Next weekend sees a clash against newly promoted FC Thun, who are sensationally top of the table with 12 points after four games.