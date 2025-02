Edimilson Fernandes failed with Brest against a lower league team Keystone

Edimilson Fernandes and Brest were knocked out of the French Cup quarter-finals by second-tier side Dunkerque.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss was substituted in the 64th minute shortly after his team went 2-0 up and had to watch on the pitch as the Champions League participants conceded three more goals. Former Servette player Vincent Sasso scored the 1-2, while the other two goals for the underdogs came in the 80th and 84th minutes.