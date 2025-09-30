  1. Residential Customers
Cracker against Liverpool Blerim Dzemaili: "Galatasaray is something unique"

Patrick Lämmle

30.9.2025

Blerim Dzemaili recalls his time at Galatasaray Istanbul in an interview with blue Sport and explains what makes the Turkish top club unique ahead of the game against Liverpool.

30.09.2025, 17:42

On the first matchday, Galatasaray Istanbul went down 5-1 in Frankfurt. A bitter defeat that was not at all in keeping with the club's ambitions. For blue Sport expert Blerim Dzemaili, Galatasaray remains "a top club in Europe". And he knows: "They definitely want to play at the top internationally. But the start wasn't ideal."

Will they make amends against Liverpool or will they suffer another defeat? blue Sport will broadcast the game live.

