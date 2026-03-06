In the football talk show Heimspiel, Blerim Dzemaili sharply criticizes his FCZ. They have the wrong perception, and coach Hediger also gets his comeuppance. Meanwhile, Pascal Zuberbühler also questions the signing of Carlos Bernegger.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blerim Dzemaili talks about his FCZ in the football talk Heimspiel and explains why the Zurich team has the wrong perception.

The former national team player also criticizes coach Dennis Hediger and his playing philosophy.

Former Natigoalie Pascal Zuberbühler also wonders whether they had an ulterior motive when signing Carlos Bernegger. Show more

Things are still not going well at FCZ. The Zurich side suffered their sixth defeat of the calendar year against Lausanne on Wednesday and the Championship Group has receded into the distance.

FCZ legend Blerim Dzemaili has to watch from a distance how badly his boyhood club is doing. "Of course I suffer with him," says the 39-year-old in the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport.

"I don't think FCZ have properly recognized the situation," criticizes Dzemaili. "They're always talking about 6th place instead of looking back and minimizing their own mistakes." For the three-time Swiss champion, one thing is clear: "FCZ are up against relegation this season. You have to look back, it can happen very quickly."

No game idea under Hediger?

Dzemaili also criticizes coach Dennis Hediger: "I don't see any playing idea under Hediger. They just hit long balls to Keny and hope that something will happen. That's not enough."

Former national team goalkeeper Pascal Zuberbühler also has questions about the coaching position at the Zurich club. Especially the appointment of Carlos Bernegger as assistant: "Now they've brought in two former coaches, Mangiarratti and Bernegger. It's as if they already have the next coach ready on the bench in case the results aren't right," he says. And: "You have to tick off this season. The club has been completely turned around twice, that can't be good."

"One of the three worst teams"

Although he welcomes the fact that the Zurich club has opted for a young goalkeeper in Silas Huber, Zuberbühler says the timing and manner are questionable. "In a situation like this, I find it difficult to cut your captain in Yanick Brecher. Who should lead this team now?"

Generally speaking, home-grown players at FCZ are quickly promoted and then quickly dropped again, says Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport: "Many young players are brought in, but shortly afterwards no longer play a role." This makes it difficult to build continuity.

"FCZ are deservedly down there," summarizes Dzemaili. "For me, it's one of the three worst teams in the league in terms of quality." Harsh words from a club icon in a tough season for FCZ.