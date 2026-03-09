Sixth place, a big gap to leaders Thun: YB are having a disappointing season. In the football talk Heimspiel, Blerim Dzemaili explains that Bern lacks leaders. Pascal Zuberbühler, on the other hand, criticizes the squad composition.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blerim Dzemaili talks about YB as the "biggest disappointment of the season" in the football talk Heimspiel and sees the main reason in the lack of real leaders in the team.

After 29 match days, Young Boys are only in 6th place and 26 points behind leaders Thun.

Pascal Zuberbühler, on the other hand, is particularly critical of the squad composition and wonders what went wrong when planning the team. Show more

Alex Frei already criticized the current YB team at the end of November as the weakest in recent years and criticized the lack of leading players. Indeed, after 29 match days, Young Boys are in a disappointing 6th place - 26 (!) points behind leaders Thun.

Blerim Dzemaili echoes Frei's sentiments in the football talk home game: "The most difficult thing at the moment is to create leaders. You are a leader or you are not," he says. Finding these leaders is the most difficult thing for a sports director. "For me, YB is the biggest disappointment of this season," Dzemaili makes clear.

Heimspiel als Podcast

Especially as the 69-time international believes it cannot be down to the squad. Pascal Zuberbühler, who wants to know from his expert colleague which YB professional is so good, takes a different view.

"Hadjam is one of the best left-backs for me. Wüthrich and Benito should easily be good enough for the league. Then they have a great goalkeeper (Marvin Keller - editor's note)," says Dzemaili, adding that there are also "one or two good" players in midfield, including Gigovic. There is also Fassnacht, Bedia and Monteiro. Dzemaili emphasizes that Monteiro is currently the symbol of YB: "He's a shadow of himself, he can be much better," agrees Zubi.

"The machinery is no longer running"

"There's something wrong at YB. I wonder what went wrong when this team was put together. YB was the model club in Switzerland for several years," says the former national team goalkeeper. The Bernese have brought in great players and sold them superbly. "And now the machinery is no longer running," Zubi sums up.

"But because the leaders are missing," interjects Dzemaili, adding: "Two or three leaders would bring it together," he is certain.

Zubi explains that finding leaders is no easy task these days. "Everyone is just focused on themselves. Cell phones on themselves, social media on themselves. You don't become a leader anymore," believes the 55-year-old.

Dzemaili recalls how he became champion with FCZ in 2022. "We came into the dressing room on Tuesday and we had the classic on Sunday. Half the team were only talking about the classic. They knew we had the classic on Sunday. We have to be ready. How many of these players do that these days?" Dzemaili notes.