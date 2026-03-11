  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Controversial penalty scene in Leverkusen blue refereeing expert Jaccottet: "Playing on would have been the right decision"

Moritz Meister

11.3.2026

In the Champions League round of 16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal London, a controversial penalty decision is made shortly before the end of the game. blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet would not have pointed to the spot.

11.03.2026, 22:20

11.03.2026, 22:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Arsenal get a flattering penalty against Leverkusen.
  • blue Sport referee expert Jaccottet would have decided differently.
  • Havertz uses penalty to equalize late on.
Show more

Bayer Leverkusen have Arsenal London on the brink of defeat. A header from a corner by captain Robert Andrich put the "Werkself" on the road to victory at the start of the second half.

But when substitute Noni Madueke dribbled into the penalty area from the right shortly before the end and went down after a tackle by Malik Tilman, referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the penalty spot. A decision that blue Sport refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet cannot understand.

"At first glance, it's absolutely a penalty, you can understand why the referee gives it. But the striker falls so theatrically, seeks contact and takes a step out with his left foot. In that respect, it wouldn't be a penalty for me. Playing on would have been the right decision here."

Kai Havertz doesn't care. He grabs the ball and confidently converts the penalty against his former club. The Gunners just avoided defeat and put themselves in a much better position for the second leg.

The highlights of the game

More Champions League

Video highlights. Valverde show at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid send Man City home with a 3-0 thrashing

Video highlightsValverde show at the Bernabéu: Real Madrid send Man City home with a 3-0 thrashing

All games, all goals. PSG dismantle Chelsea ++ Havertz saves Arsenal from first-leg defeat ++ Sporting take a bath in Bodö

All games, all goalsPSG dismantle Chelsea ++ Havertz saves Arsenal from first-leg defeat ++ Sporting take a bath in Bodö

Restaurant visit in Paris. Real star Mbappé and actress Expósito fuel love rumors

Restaurant visit in ParisReal star Mbappé and actress Expósito fuel love rumors