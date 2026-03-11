In the Champions League round of 16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal London, a controversial penalty decision is made shortly before the end of the game. blue refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet would not have pointed to the spot.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Arsenal get a flattering penalty against Leverkusen.

blue Sport referee expert Jaccottet would have decided differently.

Havertz uses penalty to equalize late on. Show more

Bayer Leverkusen have Arsenal London on the brink of defeat. A header from a corner by captain Robert Andrich put the "Werkself" on the road to victory at the start of the second half.

But when substitute Noni Madueke dribbled into the penalty area from the right shortly before the end and went down after a tackle by Malik Tilman, referee Halil Umut Meler pointed to the penalty spot. A decision that blue Sport refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet cannot understand.

"At first glance, it's absolutely a penalty, you can understand why the referee gives it. But the striker falls so theatrically, seeks contact and takes a step out with his left foot. In that respect, it wouldn't be a penalty for me. Playing on would have been the right decision here."

Kai Havertz doesn't care. He grabs the ball and confidently converts the penalty against his former club. The Gunners just avoided defeat and put themselves in a much better position for the second leg.