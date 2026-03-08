A hand penalty between Servette and FC Zurich triggers discussions in the blue Sport Studio. Daniel Gygax speaks plainly, while refereeing expert Bruno Grossen criticizes the interpretation of the rules in Switzerland.

In the 73rd minute, FC Zurich go in search of an equalizer against Servette. Hack rises high after a Berisha cross and tries to bring the ball into the center. Servette's Ondoua rises close to the Zurich player and the ball hits his outstretched arm. Referee Turkes immediately points to the spot.

"In terms of the rules, it's correct," says expert Admir Mehmedi in the blue Sport Studio and gets annoyed: "If the ball somehow hits your hand in the sixteen, it's a penalty, unfortunately. Nowadays, as a striker, you no longer have to head for goal, but look where a hand is."

"Yeah, but Admir, if you're really honest, that's just a sh*** rule. Sorry for speaking like this," Dani Gygax replies. "Sure, the arm is out. If the arm is not on the body, it's a penalty. But the action comes from behind, which means he can't react at all. You have to jump somehow."

Grossen in a dilemma

Refereeing expert Bruno Grossen agrees. "I'm with Dani. I don't enjoy a penalty like that. The ball comes from behind, the player has his arm up there to balance and equalize when he lands. For me, that's not a punishable handball," said Grossen. "At the moment they're whistling it like that. I have a dilemma. I don't like the Swiss referees' interpretation at the moment. But I've seen similar things in the Champions League."

In the end, it did FCZ no good. Although Kény converted the controversial penalty to equalize, Dennis Hediger's team conceded another goal in the 88th minute and conceded another last-minute defeat.

