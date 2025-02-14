  1. Residential Customers
Love song for Valentine's Day blue Sport expert Ridge Munsy loses bet - and has to sing

Jan Arnet

14.2.2025

If Ridge Munsy hadn't become a footballer, he would probably have had a career as a singer. After losing a bet with blue presenter Chris Augsburger, the pundit has to sing - and does it brilliantly.

14.02.2025, 22:55

14.02.2025, 22:58

Munsy had bet on a draw in the top match of the Challenge League. But because the game between Aarau and Thun ended in a 1:0 win for FCA, the former Thun striker had to sing.

He chooses the love song Stand By Me by Ben E. King - fitting for Valentine's Day. And Munsy proves that he would have made a good musician too. We take our hats off!

