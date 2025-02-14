If Ridge Munsy hadn't become a footballer, he would probably have had a career as a singer. After losing a bet with blue presenter Chris Augsburger, the pundit has to sing - and does it brilliantly.

Jan Arnet

Munsy had bet on a draw in the top match of the Challenge League. But because the game between Aarau and Thun ended in a 1:0 win for FCA, the former Thun striker had to sing.

He chooses the love song Stand By Me by Ben E. King - fitting for Valentine's Day. And Munsy proves that he would have made a good musician too. We take our hats off!