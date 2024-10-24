Oh, how bitter it is. YB suffer a blow in stoppage time and lose 1-0 to Inter despite a strong performance. But the Bernese team's disappointment after the game seems to be limited - much to the irritation of the blue Sport experts.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Bern's Young Boys remain without points after their third Champions League match.
- After a strong performance, they suffered a particularly bitter defeat against Inter Milan.
- In the post-match interviews, the YB players were satisfied with their performance and there was no sign of any great anger.
- Some blue Sport experts lack emotion after the goal conceded in the 93rd minute.
"It seems so relaxed" - blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger is stunned in an interview with Loris Benito after the bitter 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan and tries to empathize with the Bernese team's situation: "I would have left as quickly as possible, I wouldn't want to see the world anymore. But obviously there is a certain satisfaction with the performance."
The YB player agrees with Kilchsperger and wants to emphasize the positives: "In this phase we're in now, we have to draw on these things. We mustn't expect ourselves to play champagne football," says Benito and even manages a smile shortly afterwards.
Streller: "I would be really annoyed"
Just like Kilchsperger, blue Sport expert Mladen Petric is also irritated. "I'm surprised, I would have expected people to be more disappointed. Sure, it was a great match. But as a player, something like that would be extremely annoying."
The experts in the blue Sport Studio are also frowning. "They played a very, very good match, but they lost 0:1. I'm a bit short on emotion," says Marco Streller. "I can only say that about myself, I would have been different in front of the microphone. I would have been really pissed off."
Studio guest Fredi Bobic also gets involved and says: "There's nothing worse as a player than being praised after a game like that. And you as a player just say: 'Hey, shut up. We lost 1-0'."