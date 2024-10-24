Oh, how bitter it is. YB suffer a blow in stoppage time and lose 1-0 to Inter despite a strong performance. But the Bernese team's disappointment after the game seems to be limited - much to the irritation of the blue Sport experts.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bern's Young Boys remain without points after their third Champions League match.

After a strong performance, they suffered a particularly bitter defeat against Inter Milan.

In the post-match interviews, the YB players were satisfied with their performance and there was no sign of any great anger.

Some blue Sport experts lack emotion after the goal conceded in the 93rd minute. Show more

"It seems so relaxed" - blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger is stunned in an interview with Loris Benito after the bitter 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan and tries to empathize with the Bernese team's situation: "I would have left as quickly as possible, I wouldn't want to see the world anymore. But obviously there is a certain satisfaction with the performance."

The YB player agrees with Kilchsperger and wants to emphasize the positives: "In this phase we're in now, we have to draw on these things. We mustn't expect ourselves to play champagne football," says Benito and even manages a smile shortly afterwards.

Streller: "I would be really annoyed"

Just like Kilchsperger, blue Sport expert Mladen Petric is also irritated. "I'm surprised, I would have expected people to be more disappointed. Sure, it was a great match. But as a player, something like that would be extremely annoying."

The experts in the blue Sport Studio are also frowning. "They played a very, very good match, but they lost 0:1. I'm a bit short on emotion," says Marco Streller. "I can only say that about myself, I would have been different in front of the microphone. I would have been really pissed off."

Studio guest Fredi Bobic also gets involved and says: "There's nothing worse as a player than being praised after a game like that. And you as a player just say: 'Hey, shut up. We lost 1-0'."

