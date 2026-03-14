Uli Forte and fellow expert Philippe Montandon have something else in common in addition to their work at blue Sport: their youth club FC Brüttisellen. The two reminisce in the Super League studio.

Andreas Lunghi

Because the match between St.Gallen and Lugano was canceled, there was enough time left in the Super League studio at blue Sport on Saturday evening to reminisce with Uli Forte and fellow expert Philippe Montandon.

The two are not only united by their work at blue Sport, but also by their youth club FC Brüttisellen - even if they never played together.

"He went to FC Winterthur relatively quickly," said Forte. "But you also have two or three years more under your belt than I do," clarifies the 43-year-old Montandon. Nevertheless, he played with a Forte, namely his brother Alfredo.

You can see what the two of them looked like as juniors in the FC Brüttisellen kit in the video above. Would you have recognized them?

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