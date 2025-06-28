Pia Sundhage is amazed, laughs, sings a song and talks about her experiences. What a difference a few photos can make.
As a player, Pia Sundhage wins four championship titles in Sweden (1979, 1981, 1984, 1989) and becomes European champion in 1984. It was she who scored the all-important penalty in the second leg of the final against England. "It had nothing to do with football, it was just mud," she remembers. Nevertheless, the party afterwards remains unforgettable.
Sundhage's successes as a coach
She also celebrated great success as a coach. She led the US national team to Olympic victory in 2008 and 2012 and was named the best coach in the world after the second triumph. In 2011, she and her team were runners-up at the World Championships.
Between 2012 and 2017, she was on the sidelines with the Swedes and led the team to the semi-finals at the 2013 European Championships on home soil, before winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games. Her time in Brazil, where she was in charge between 2019 and 2023, was not quite as successful. But she also had some unforgettable experiences there and wouldn't want to miss the time.
Sundhage has been the coach of the Swiss national team since 2024. "The appointment of Pia Sundhage is another milestone in Swiss women's football," commented SFA President Dominique Blanc at the time. After eight winless games in a row and relegation from the Nations League, criticism of the 65-year-old has recently become louder.
Nevertheless, Sundhage led the national team to a 4:1 victory over the Czech Republic in the last test match before the European Championship. The winless streak has thus come to an end - and the Swiss have shown that they have not completely forgotten how to score goals. However, this only partially pacifies the critics. They will only be silenced if their team also delivers at the European Championships, which begin on July 2.