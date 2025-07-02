Smilla Vallotto was born in Geneva but grew up in Norway. blue Sport met her sandbox friend Erik Aarsand to find out more about the 21-year-old national team regular.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will face Norway on Wednesday (July 2) in their European Championship opener.

Although national team regular Smilla Vallotto has already played against Norway twice in the Nations League, it remains a special duel. Vallotto grew up in Stavanger and also has a Norwegian passport.

To find out more about our national team ace, blue Sport met one of her sandbox friends in Norway. Show more

When Smilla Vallotto was four years old, her family moved from Geneva to Stavanger. There she grew up with her brothers, went to school, fell in love with football and made friends. One of Smilla's sandpit friends is Erik Aarsand. blue Sport visited him in Norway to find out more about our national player with three passports (her mother Vallotto is Norwegian, her father is a Swiss-Italian dual citizen).

Erik, how long have you known Smilla?

I've known Smilla for almost my whole life. She came to Norway with her family when she was four years old. She went to the same kindergarten as me and then we were in the same class at elementary school for another seven years.

What was she like at school?

She hung out with the girls, but mostly she preferred to play football with the boys at break time. She wasn't a princess girl, if you can call her that. And she wasn't afraid to express her opinion clearly.

How would you describe Smilla?

She's a very good friend of mine. And what can I say, she's a great girl. Very cheerful, always adventurous, very open. But she's also very ambitious, especially as a sportswoman.

You used to play with her at the same club?

When we were kids, we played in the same team for maybe a year, I can't remember exactly. We often played football together, especially during breaks or after school.

Did you already see her talent then?

Yes, she was always very good. When we were kids, she was one of the best. You could see very early on that she was very talented. When you're 10, 12 years old, there's not such a big difference between boys and girls. At that age, she was really better than most boys.

Were there other interests besides football?

There were other interests, but it was mainly football. Her twin brother is also my best friend, so I was often at their house and sometimes spent the night there. We also played video games, especially FIFA.

Was she ambitious there too? Did she get angry when she lost?

Yes, she could get angry (laughs). Especially towards her brother. She didn't just play for fun, she played to win. She had a temperamental nature.

Is there anything you remember in particular?

When we were 12 or 13, I went skiing in Switzerland with her family. I will never forget that for the rest of my life. It was a wonderful time. I spent the whole time with Smilla and her twin brother.

And today, are you still in contact?

Since she's been living in Sweden, it's become more difficult. She is no longer as flexible because of football and I also have less time than I used to. But we always stay in touch and when we meet up, it's always something special.

Who are you rooting for when Norway play Switzerland?

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Smilla and hope that she scores a goal and that Switzerland wins.

We'll see on Wednesday evening whether the fingers crossed have helped. Switzerland will face Norway in Basel in their European Championship opener. Kick-off is at 21:00.