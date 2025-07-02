  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"She was no princess girl" blue Sport visits Smilla Vallotto's sandpit friend

Patrick Lämmle

2.7.2025

Smilla Vallotto was born in Geneva but grew up in Norway. blue Sport met her sandbox friend Erik Aarsand to find out more about the 21-year-old national team regular.

02.07.2025, 13:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland will face Norway on Wednesday (July 2) in their European Championship opener.
  • Although national team regular Smilla Vallotto has already played against Norway twice in the Nations League, it remains a special duel. Vallotto grew up in Stavanger and also has a Norwegian passport.
  • To find out more about our national team ace, blue Sport met one of her sandbox friends in Norway.
Show more

When Smilla Vallotto was four years old, her family moved from Geneva to Stavanger. There she grew up with her brothers, went to school, fell in love with football and made friends. One of Smilla's sandpit friends is Erik Aarsand. blue Sport visited him in Norway to find out more about our national player with three passports (her mother Vallotto is Norwegian, her father is a Swiss-Italian dual citizen).

Erik, how long have you known Smilla?

I've known Smilla for almost my whole life. She came to Norway with her family when she was four years old. She went to the same kindergarten as me and then we were in the same class at elementary school for another seven years.

What was she like at school?

She hung out with the girls, but mostly she preferred to play football with the boys at break time. She wasn't a princess girl, if you can call her that. And she wasn't afraid to express her opinion clearly.

How would you describe Smilla?

She's a very good friend of mine. And what can I say, she's a great girl. Very cheerful, always adventurous, very open. But she's also very ambitious, especially as a sportswoman.

You used to play with her at the same club?

When we were kids, we played in the same team for maybe a year, I can't remember exactly. We often played football together, especially during breaks or after school.

Did you already see her talent then?

Yes, she was always very good. When we were kids, she was one of the best. You could see very early on that she was very talented. When you're 10, 12 years old, there's not such a big difference between boys and girls. At that age, she was really better than most boys.

Our national team ace from Norway. Mama Vallotto:

Our national team ace from NorwayMama Vallotto: "We took Smilla off the team because she was much better than her brother"

Were there other interests besides football?

There were other interests, but it was mainly football. Her twin brother is also my best friend, so I was often at their house and sometimes spent the night there. We also played video games, especially FIFA.

Was she ambitious there too? Did she get angry when she lost?

Yes, she could get angry (laughs). Especially towards her brother. She didn't just play for fun, she played to win. She had a temperamental nature.

Is there anything you remember in particular?

When we were 12 or 13, I went skiing in Switzerland with her family. I will never forget that for the rest of my life. It was a wonderful time. I spent the whole time with Smilla and her twin brother.

And today, are you still in contact?

Since she's been living in Sweden, it's become more difficult. She is no longer as flexible because of football and I also have less time than I used to. But we always stay in touch and when we meet up, it's always something special.

Who are you rooting for when Norway play Switzerland?

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for Smilla and hope that she scores a goal and that Switzerland wins.

We'll see on Wednesday evening whether the fingers crossed have helped. Switzerland will face Norway in Basel in their European Championship opener. Kick-off is at 21:00.

More women's football

Angerer knows how to win titles.

Angerer knows how to win titles"Switzerland is always making itself smaller than it is - we can become European champions"

European Championship ticker. Negative business? No public viewing in Biel ++ Shaqiri reveals secret favorites ++ Wälti counters Grings

European Championship tickerNegative business? No public viewing in Biel ++ Shaqiri reveals secret favorites ++ Wälti counters Grings

Transfer ticker. GC snaps up Inter talent ++ Defender leaves Sion

Transfer tickerGC snaps up Inter talent ++ Defender leaves Sion

Shortly after signing his contract. Daschner is injured and will miss St.Gallen for several months

Shortly after signing his contractDaschner is injured and will miss St.Gallen for several months

Strikers become defenders. Alisha Lehmann:

Strikers become defendersAlisha Lehmann: "Me as a full-back? That surprised me too"