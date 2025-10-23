  1. Residential Customers
Junior tournament Blue Stars Zurich Youth Cup returns in 2026

SDA

23.10.2025 - 13:38

After a one-year hiatus, the Blue Stars Zurich Youth Cup (a picture from the 2024 final between Salzburg and FC Zurich) will take place again in 2026.
Picture: Keystone

After a one-year hiatus, the Blue Stars Zurich Youth Cup is returning. The traditional youth tournament, which was under the patronage of FIFA until 2024, will take place again in 2026.

Keystone-SDA

The event will be held as usual on Ascension Day and the Wednesday before. One change concerns the venue: the final day in 2026 will take place at the Letzigrund in Zurich. The day before will be played as usual at the Buchlern sports complex.

Following FIFA's withdrawal, FC Blue Stars' traditional U19 junior tournament had to be suspended this year. In addition to the tournament for juniors, an equivalent tournament for juniors with eight teams will be held for the first time. The hosts Blue Stars and the Zurich clubs Grasshoppers and FC Zurich are fixed seeds. Four teams each will travel from abroad.

The tournament, which has been a fixture on the international football calendar for almost nine decades, will take place on May 13 and 14, 2026 and is free to attend.

