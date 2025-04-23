Aarau conceded a 2:2 equalizer against Vaduz in stoppage time on Friday evening and had to absorb the next setback in the race for promotion. After the game, the sparks flew in the players' tunnel.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The disciplinary judge in the SFL's match operations department has opened proceedings against Aarau striker Raúl Bobadilla.

According to information from blue Sport, Bobadilla clashed with opponent Denis Simani in the players' tunnel after Friday's 2-2 draw against Vaduz.

The sparks flew between Bobadilla and Simani during the game. They then came to blows in the catacombs. The two had to be separated by members of the staff. Show more

FC Aarau has forgotten how to win. After a mega-winning streak of nine consecutive victories between December and the beginning of March, the Aargau side have now drawn six times in a row. For a long time there was a duel at the top of the table with FC Thun, but now the Bernese Oberland side have pulled away and have a six-point lead over FCA.

On Good Friday, it looked for a long time like Aarau would win against Vaduz, but in the 94th minute Denis Simani scored with his head to make it 2:2 for the visitors. One Aarau player in particular was on edge afterwards: Raúl Bobadilla.

As the Swiss Football League announced on Tuesday, the disciplinary judge in the SFL's match operations department has opened proceedings against Bobadilla. The reason for this is an incident with an FC Vaduz player after Friday's match.

According to information from blue Sport, the FCA striker waited in the players' tunnel after the game for Simani, who had scored twice. The two eventually came to blows and a scuffle ensued. Bobadilla and Simani had to be separated by members of the staff.

Simani: horror foul and spitting attack?

"There was a bit of fire in it, it's always like that here in Aarau", said Simani just moments before in an interview on blue Sport. The fact that the Vaduz defender was able to finish the game at all is surprising. The Swiss-Albanian dual national could - perhaps even should - have been sent off shortly before the break after a rude tackle. Simani had already seen a yellow card just a few minutes earlier.

The sparks between Simani and Bobadilla were already flying on the pitch, with the two throwing foul language at each other in addition to fierce tackles. After a tussle with Simani, the hot-tempered Uruguayan was shown a yellow card in the closing stages.

Simani grabbed Bobadilla in the face, but referee Mirel Turkes showed mercy before justice: The Vaduz professional was allowed to play on - and scored the equalizer shortly afterwards. Simani celebrated by turning directly towards Bobadilla and celebrating in front of the Aarau striker.

Denis Simani (top left) celebrates his last-minute equalizer directly in front of Raúl Bobadilla. blue Sport

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", this was not the only unsportsmanlike act committed by the 33-year-old on Good Friday. "There are reports from the Aarau environment that there were other gross acts of unsportsmanlike conduct on the pitch - Simani is said to have spat at Bobadilla during the game," the newspaper reports. However, this cannot be verified on the basis of the TV images.

In any case, Simani not only got off scot-free on Friday, but also after the game. Proceedings were only opened against Bobadilla because the report by referee Turkes states that only the Aarau striker made a misstep. It is not yet known whether Bobadilla will now face a lengthy ban. However, the 37-year-old will miss the next game next Friday in Schaffhausen anyway due to a yellow card.