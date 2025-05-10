Bochum must go down. KEYSTONE

VfL Bochum and Holstein Kiel have been relegated from the Bundesliga. After the penultimate matchday, it is no longer mathematically possible for either club to avoid relegation.

Syl Battistuzzi

The direct relegations from the Bundesliga have already been decided before the final matchday next weekend. Bochum and Holstein Kiel can no longer leave the relegation places after defeats on Saturday.

Bottom side Bochum lost 4-1 at home to Mainz, while Holstein Kiel lost 2-1 to SC Freiburg after taking the lead. Freiburg thus consolidated their Champions League place ahead of Borussia Dortmund, while Mainz took over the final European Cup place from RB Leipzig, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Werder Bremen.

Kiel's relegation after one season is sealed because 16th-placed Heidenheim won 3-0 at Union Berlin. Thanks to seven points from their last three games, Heidenheim, who are in the barrage position, still have a small chance of staying in the league. St. Pauli, who play Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, are still two points ahead of the Swabians.

Manzambi scores again

Freiburg's equalizer to make it 1:1 was scored by Switzerland's Johan Manzambi. The 19-year-old U21 international, who has recommended himself for the starting team in recent weeks with strong training performances and scored for the second time in the Bundesliga, benefited from a mistake by Kiel keeper Thomas Dähne shortly before half-time.

Gregor Kobel's side need at least a point from their visit to Leverkusen on Sunday if they are to have any hope of reaching the Champions League on the final matchday.