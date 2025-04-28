Was hit by a lighter during the game in Berlin: Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes Keystone

The Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and VfL Bochum on 14 December will definitely be scored 2-0 in favor of Bochum after a lighter was thrown at VfL goalkeeper Patrick Drewes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was the ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration according to information from the German Press Agency, confirming the verdicts of the German Football Association's sports and federal courts 135 days after the scandalous 1-1 draw in Berlin. An official announcement from the DFB is expected later today.

For Bochum, who are bottom of the table, the verdict is something of a last glimmer of hope in the relegation battle. After the "second leg" against Union on Sunday also ended 1:1, VfL can hardly be saved. Coach Dieter Hecking's team is currently four points behind the barrage place. Should Bochum lose the showdown in Heidenheim on Friday, it would be the seventh Bundesliga relegation.

Berlin, on the other hand, have long since secured their place in the league. For them, the decision is meaningless from a sporting point of view.