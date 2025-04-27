  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Bochum can't drop the red lantern - St. Pauli with an important point

SDA

27.4.2025 - 19:44

Bochum drew 1-1 with Union Berlin and remain bottom of the table after Kiel beat Gladbach on Saturday.
IMAGO/Sven Simon

St. Pauli picked up an important point in the Bundesliga relegation battle with a goalless draw in Bremen.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2025, 19:44

27.04.2025, 20:02

With a six-point gap to the barrage place, Hamburg are well on their way to avoiding relegation after 31 rounds. Meanwhile, Bremen, who had previously won four in a row, missed a good opportunity to move closer to the Champions League places.

Bochum only managed a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in Sunday's second game and are now bottom of the table, four points behind the barrage place occupied by Heidenheim. Dieter Hecking's team will need a win in their clash with Heidenheim next Friday. A defeat would mean relegation.

Telegrams and table:

Bochum - Union Berlin 1:1 (0:1). - Goals: 17. Hollerbach 0:1. 68. Bero 1:1. - Comments: 68. Bero (Bochum) misses a penalty and scores on the rebound.

Werder Bremen - St. Pauli 0:0 - 42'100 spectators. - Remarks: 92nd yellow card against Metcalfe (St. Pauli).

The other matches of the 31st round. Friday: VfB Stuttgart - Heidenheim 0:1. - Saturday: Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund 2:3. Wolfsburg - SC Freiburg 0:1. Bayern Munich - Mainz 05 3:0. Holstein Kiel - Borussia Mönchengladbach 4:3. Bayer Leverkusen - Augsburg 2:0. Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig 4:0.

