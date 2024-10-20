  1. Residential Customers
After eight games it's over Bochum sacks Peter Zeidler

Linus Hämmerli

20.10.2024

Peter Zeidler could not succeed at VfL Bochum.
David Inderlied/dpa

Peter Zeidler is no longer coach at VfL Bochum. After eight competitive matches, the former FCSG coach has called it a day at the Bundesliga club.

20.10.2024, 20:55

20.10.2024, 20:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • VfL Bochum has released Peter Zeidler.
  • Under Zeidler, Bochum have picked up one point in seven Bundesliga games.
  • Zeidler moved from FC St. Gallen to the Bundesliga club in the summer.
Show more

Peter Zeidler moved from FC St. Gallen to VfL Bochum in the summer. The 62-year-old's Bundesliga adventure is already over after eight games (including the DFB Cup). Bochum has released Peter Zeidler with immediate effect. The sporting director is also gone.

"Despite many discussions and efforts in recent weeks, it has not been possible to achieve significant improvements in sporting or table terms," wrote VfL on Sunday evening. It continues: "There is a lack of conviction that VfL can achieve the goal of staying in the league with the current personnel constellation."

Zeidler was on the sidelines at Bochum for seven games in the Bundesliga. The result: six defeats, one draw and last place in the table. In the cup, the ex-FCSG coach and his team failed in the first round against lower-ranked Jahn Regensburg.

