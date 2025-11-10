  1. Residential Customers
Mercenary check Böhi with mega-buck on debut ++ Beney delivers dream assist ++ Schertenleib celebrates crazy win

Patrick Lämmle

10.11.2025

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

10.11.2025, 13:00

10.11.2025, 13:08

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

 

Chelsea

Livia Peng

Sits on the bench as usual in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

 

Manchester City

Iman Beney

The 19-year-old sets up Miedema's 1-0 in the 21st minute. After an hour, Beney makes way for European champion Lauren Hemp, but the result remains unchanged as Man City beat Everton 2-1 to go top of the table.

 

Aston Villa

Noelle Maritz

Maritz plays the full distance in the 1-0 win over Manchester United.

 

West Ham United

Leila Wandeler

West Ham United pick up their first point in round 8. Wandeler is substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 1-0.

 

West Ham United

Seraina Piubel

Piubel is out injured and sees her team-mates let victory slip from their grasp in the 7th minute of stoppage time.

 

Tottenham

Luana Bühler

Bühler is still out of the squad due to a knee injury.

🇩🇪 Germany

 

Frankfurt

Nadine Riesen

Frankfurt win the thriller away at Wolfsburg 3:2. Before the 0:1, goalscorer Bussy gets in behind her, otherwise Riesen does her job with aplomb.

 

Frankfurt

Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler plays through against Wolfsburg and has to do a lot of running as Frankfurt are outnumbered from the 37th minute onwards.

 

Frankfurt

Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj has not yet earned a regular place at Frankfurt, but the 19-year-old is allowed to start against Wolfsburg. She does a good job in central defense.

 

Wolfsburg

Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto, who has scored in the last two Bundesliga games and in the national team, is substituted at the break against Frankfurt. She failed to score and had to congratulate her national team colleagues on their victory.

 

Hoffenheim

Naomi Luyet

Luyet is still not in the Hoffenheim squad.

 

Freiburg

Julia Stierli

Chief defender Stierli is missing due to a muscle injury. She will therefore not be in the squad against Leverkusen on Monday evening. Freiburg have lost their last two games without Stierli.

 

Freiburg

Svenja Fölmli

A week ago on Monday, she scored the 1-3 goal against Leipzig seconds after coming on as a substitute (final score 2:4). Three days later, she was on the bench against Hoffenheim. The next chance to make an appearance comes on Monday.

 

Freiburg

Aurélie Csillag

She played an hour against Leipzig and 90 minutes against Hoffenheim. She failed to score in either game.

 

Freiburg

Alena Bienz

Bienz is hoping to get some minutes after being a mere spectator against Hoffenheim.

 

Freiburg

Leela Egli

Egli, who made her debut for the national team against Canada, usually comes off the bench.

 

RB Leipzig

Elvira Herzog

On Thursday she kept a clean sheet against Carl Zeiss Jena, on Sunday she had to fish the ball out of the net twice in the 2-1 defeat against Bremen.

 

RB Leipzig

Lara Marti

Marti is on the list of long-term injuries.

 

Union Berlin

Nadine Böhi

Nadine Böhi makes her debut in the Bundesliga. But her debut does not go as hoped. A 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich and Böhi looks very old when she concedes the first goal, as a cross slips through her fingers. She was not at fault for the other three goals conceded. Böhi also made one or two strong saves.

 

Werder Bremen

Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui was substituted in the 68th minute with the score at 1-1 and picked up a yellow card five minutes later. In the end, Werder Bremen win 2:1.

 

1st FC Cologne

Irina Fuchs

Fuchs has only conceded one goal in the last three games. On Sunday, in the 1-0 win against Hoffenheim, she was not to be denied.

 

1st FC Cologne

Lydia Andrade

Andrade sits on the bench against Hoffenheim.

 

1st FC Cologne

Ella Touon

As so often, 22-year-old Touon is also on the bench.

 

1. FC Nuremberg

Lara Meroni

Meroni is substituted in the 76th minute with the score at 2:1. The result remains the same, Nuremberg win away at HSV.

 

Carl Zeiss Jena

Elena Mühlemann

She played in the 2-0 defeat to Leipzig on Thursday and was substituted in the 88th minute of the 1-1 draw against SGS Essen on Sunday. Not much happened after that.

🇮🇹 Italy

 

Juventus Turin

Lia Wälti

Juve lose 2-1 to AC Milan. Lia Wälti suffered a slight head injury in training and is therefore not in the squad.

 

Juventus Turin

Viola Calligaris

Calligaris sits on the bench against Milan and is not substituted.

 

AS Roma

Alayah Pilgrim

Leaders AS Roma lose 5-2 to runners-up AC Florence. Pilgrim is substituted in the 61st minute with the score at 3-0. She took the penalty, which Giugliano converted to make it 2:4.

 

Como

Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann is substituted in the 78th minute against bottom side Ternana with the score at 4-1. As soon as he came on, he hit the back of the net. In the end, Como win 4:2. Has Lehmann already lost her regular place? The next few games will show.

 

US Sassuolo

Noemi Benz

On the bench for the 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

🇪🇸 Spain

 

Barcelona

Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib plays in the 8-0 win against Deportivo La Coruña. The goals are actually all scored in the first half and are scored by six players. Schertenleib is the only attacking player without a goal.

 

RCD Espanyol

Laia Ballesté

Ballesté was substituted for the final minutes of the 3-2 defeat against Real Sociedad. The result remains the same.

🇫🇷 France

 

Dijon

Meriame Terchoun

Dijon earn a point against Marseille thanks to a goal in the 6th minute of stoppage time. Terchoun played through for the home team but was not directly involved in the equalizer.

 

RC Strasbourg

Eseosa Aigbogun

Aigbogun is shown a yellow card in the 19th minute and yellow-red in the 31st. Just a few minutes later, the game was abandoned due to the thick fog with the score at 1-0 to Strasbourg.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

 

PSV Eindhoven

Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven lose their top match against Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 away from home, with Xhemaili failing to score for once.

🇺🇲 USA

 

Seattle Reign

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is not in the squad for the 2-0 defeat against Orlando Pride.

 

Tampa Bay Sun

Sandrine Gaillard

Played through the midfield in the 1-0 away win against Spokane Zephyr. She is cautioned in the 65th minute.

🇳🇴 Norway

 

Valerenga

Naina Inauen

Inauen is substituted in the 76th minute of the 3-1 away win against Rosenborg. The result remains the same.

