  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Return to FC Basel Böni: "Nice that Shaqiri listened to his heart instead of his money"

Patrick Lämmle

16.8.2024

Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel. An assessment by blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.

16.8.2024

It's a fantastic transfer: Xherdan Shaqiri is returning to FC Basel, where he once launched his great career. blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni thinks it's "great that he has given up money" and instead "listened to his heart".

Hammer transfer. Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel

Hammer transferXherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel

The commentary by blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni:
Not Saudi Arabia, not Turkey, not Greece - Xherdan Shaqiri is returning home to FC Basel. It's great that he gave up money, that he didn't look at it, but listened to his heart. It's a huge boost for the whole Super League. The stadiums will certainly fill up. You can be sure that a lot of kids will want to watch Shaqiri play in Switzerland.

In addition to the young players at FC Basel, it will be very interesting to have another player who can pull the strings in the ten-man position. The whole of Swiss football can be happy about this great transfer. It's wonderful that Xherdan Shaqiri did what he did and in the end listened to his emotions and didn't chase the money, as he might have done when he moved to the USA. It will be interesting to see how FC Basel perform with him in the coming weeks.

You might also be interested in this

Many millions down the drain. This is how expensive the Shaqiri misunderstanding was for Chicago

Many millions down the drainThis is how expensive the Shaqiri misunderstanding was for Chicago

Sit back and enjoy. These were Xherdan Shaqiri's greatest national team moments

Sit back and enjoyThese were Xherdan Shaqiri's greatest national team moments

The football world is amazed. Rooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

The football world is amazedRooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

Soccer news

Nati trio. This is how much the top stars in the Premier League and Akanji, Schär and Mbabu earn

Nati trioThis is how much the top stars in the Premier League and Akanji, Schär and Mbabu earn

Racism scandal in Poland. FCSG captain Görtler shocked:

Racism scandal in PolandFCSG captain Görtler shocked: "Seen as normal by many people"

PSG dominate the salary table. This is how much the Ligue 1 stars earn - and the eight Swiss legionnaires

PSG dominate the salary tableThis is how much the Ligue 1 stars earn - and the eight Swiss legionnaires

Two weeks until the transfer deadline. These Nati players could still change clubs

Two weeks until the transfer deadlineThese Nati players could still change clubs

Hero in the penalty drama. Ajax keeper saves 5 of 17 penalties and scores himself

Hero in the penalty dramaAjax keeper saves 5 of 17 penalties and scores himself