Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel. An assessment by blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.

Patrick Lämmle

It's a fantastic transfer: Xherdan Shaqiri is returning to FC Basel, where he once launched his great career. blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni thinks it's "great that he has given up money" and instead "listened to his heart".

The commentary by blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni:

Not Saudi Arabia, not Turkey, not Greece - Xherdan Shaqiri is returning home to FC Basel. It's great that he gave up money, that he didn't look at it, but listened to his heart. It's a huge boost for the whole Super League. The stadiums will certainly fill up. You can be sure that a lot of kids will want to watch Shaqiri play in Switzerland.

In addition to the young players at FC Basel, it will be very interesting to have another player who can pull the strings in the ten-man position. The whole of Swiss football can be happy about this great transfer. It's wonderful that Xherdan Shaqiri did what he did and in the end listened to his emotions and didn't chase the money, as he might have done when he moved to the USA. It will be interesting to see how FC Basel perform with him in the coming weeks.

