World Cup qualification Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after beating Brazil

SDA

10.9.2025 - 06:14

Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery
Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery. Miguelito shoots Bolivia to victory against record world champions Brazil

Miguelito shoots Bolivia to victory against record world champions Brazil

Image: Keystone

Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery. The Bolivian team thus reaches the intercontinental World Cup play-offs

The Bolivian team thus reaches the intercontinental World Cup play-offs

Image: Keystone

Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery. Bolivia hope to make their first World Cup appearance since 1994

Bolivia hope to make their first World Cup appearance since 1994

Image: Keystone

Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery. A Bolivian fan

A Bolivian fan

Image: Keystone

Bolivia reach World Cup play-offs after victory against Brazil - Gallery. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti cannot be satisfied with the qualifying campaign

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti cannot be satisfied with the qualifying campaign

Image: Keystone

Bolivia keep their chance of making it to their first World Cup in more than 30 years by beating Brazil. The record world champions, on the other hand, cannot be satisfied.

Keystone-SDA

10.09.2025, 06:14

Bolivia secured the last remaining play-off place in the South American World Cup qualifiers with a 1:0 win against Brazil. At over 4,000 meters above sea level in El Alto, Miguelito scored the only goal in the 18th and final qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Venezuela fail spectacularly

The victory saw Bolivia move up to seventh place ahead of Venezuela, who had previously been one point ahead but lost spectacularly 3:6 at home to Colombia in the parallel match despite leading twice. As a result, Venezuela dropped back to 8th place, missing out on the play-offs and thus the chance to take part in the World Cup for the first time.

Bolivia, on the other hand, will take part in the intercontinental play-offs next March in North America, where six teams will play in a knockout tournament for two remaining World Cup tickets. Bolivia last took part in a World Cup in the USA in 1994.

Brazil only in 5th place

Without superstar Lionel Messi, defending champions Argentina lost 1-0 to Ecuador on the final matchday, but remain group winners ahead of Ecuador (2nd), Colombia (3rd) and Uruguay (4th). Brazil finished the qualifiers in 5th place ahead of Paraguay, the last South American team to qualify directly. Venezuela (8th), Peru (9th) and Chile (10th) did not qualify for next summer's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

