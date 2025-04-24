Bologna's Giovanni Fabbian celebrates his early 1-0 goal in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. KEYSTONE

After the clear 3:0 victory in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, Bologna also wins the second leg against Empoli 2:1 and advances to the final. AC Milan, who beat Inter on Wednesday, await them there.

Jan Arnet

An early goal (7th minute) by Giovanni Fabbian and a late one (87th minute) by Thijs Dallinga were enough for Bologna to reach the final in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Empoli.

After a clear 3-0 win in the first leg, the Rossoblu, featuring the Swiss trio of Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer, also won their second meeting with Empoli. AC Milan, who defeated city rivals Inter Milan 3-0 on Wednesday, await in the final.

Luka Jovic was the outstanding man for the Rossoneri with two goals. Tijani Reijnders finally sealed the deal in the closing stages with the 3:0.

As usual, Yann Sommer was given a breather for Inter in the cup and sat on the bench for 90 minutes. As Serie A leaders and semi-finalists in the Champions League, the Nerazzurri still have two more chances of winning the title after their Coppa exit.

Milan reached the Italian Cup final for the first time since 2018 after the 3-0 win. The final will be played in Rome on May 14.