Michel Aebischer continues to cheer in the Bologna shirt Keystone

Michel Aebischer's future remains with Bologna. The 27-year-old international has extended his contract with the Serie A club until June 30, 2027 with the option of a further year.

SDA

Aebischer, who joined Bologna from Young Boys in January 2022, had been absent from the pitch for a month and a half due to an adductor injury that required surgery.

SDA