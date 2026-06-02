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Domenico Tedesco Bologna has found a new coach

SDA

2.6.2026 - 14:06

Domenico Tedesco will coach Bologna in the coming season.
Domenico Tedesco will coach Bologna in the coming season.
Picture: Keystone

Bologna have found a new coach. As the Italian club announced on Tuesday, Domenico Tedesco will be at the helm of the Serie A club in future.

Keystone-SDA

02.06.2026, 14:06

02.06.2026, 14:12

The 40-year-old succeeds Vincenzo Italiano, whom Bologna parted ways with shortly after the end of the season, and has signed a contract until June 2028. Tedesco was most recently without a club after Turkish club Fenerbahce released him at the end of April. He won the German Cup in 2022 with RB Leipzig, which he coached from 2021 to 2023.

It remains to be seen whether Swiss international Remo Freuler will play under Tedesco. His contract, which expires this summer, has not yet been extended. A second Swiss player, Simon Sohm, recently played for Bologna - the midfielder on loan from Florence moved to the club on a loan basis. Bologna have an option to buy.

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