Dan Ndoye is delighted with the 1-1 equalizer against Napoli Keystone

Napoli remain within striking distance of leaders Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A. However, Napoli dropped two points in Monday's 1-1 draw in Bologna.

Keystone-SDA SDA

There was no Swiss duel. Napoli kept striker Noah Okafor on the bench. The Swiss were all the more eye-catching at Bologna: Dan Ndoye equalized in the 64th minute to make it 1-1. After a dream pass from Odgaard, Ndoye found himself alone in front of goal; he finished with a straightforward shot. Michel Aebischer also had an eye-catching game: in stoppage time of the first half, Aebischer had one of Bologna's best chances to equalize in front of Ndoye's goal.

While Napoli remain three points behind leaders Inter Milan in second place in the table, Bologna moved ahead of Juventus Turin and into fourth place, which entitles them to Champions League football at the end of the season.