Draw in Udine: Bologna's Michel Aebischer (left) fails to make his mark

At the end of the 34th round of Serie A, they only drew 0-0 at Udinese.

Bologna, with the Swiss trio of Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye missing through injury, are slowed in their fight for a Champions League place. At the end of the 34th round of Serie A, they played out a 0-0 draw at Udinese.

Despite having a clear advantage on the pitch with 65 percent possession, Bologna only managed one shot on goal for the mid-table club, who were neither ahead nor behind.

As a result, Bologna had to let Juventus, who won against Monza on Sunday evening, slip past them again and are in 5th place with four rounds to go - one point behind the Turin side and one ahead of AS Roma. Bologna and Juventus will go head-to-head next Sunday.