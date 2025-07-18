Spain's superstar Aitana Bonmati is surrounded by Italians. Keystone

On Friday, the national team will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals. Aitana Bonmati is also on board. The world footballer who was admitted to hospital with meningitis just a few days before the start of the European Championship.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Aitana Bonmati is regarded as the best female footballer of recent years.

Shortly before the European Championship , the Spaniard is admitted to hospital with meningitis.

At the press conference before the game against Switzerland, she talks about the difficult time. But she is now back to 100 percent. The Swiss national team must be prepared for something. Show more

Aitana Bonmati led Spain to the 2023 World Cup title and was crowned World Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024. She has already won various titles with FC Barcelona, including the Champions League three times. But shortly before the European Championships, the shock news: Bonmati was admitted to a hospital in Madrid with viral meningitis. She is treated there for three days before jumping on the European Championship bandwagon.

Before the match against Switzerland, she looks back on those turbulent days: "It came unexpectedly, from one day to the next. I was in top form, trained really well, felt good physically and suddenly I found myself in hospital." It wasn't easy to come to terms with it, but she always believed that she would make it to the European Championships. "Fortunately, I can now say that I'm close to the quarter-finals and not in hospital. I have to be grateful for that."

Bonmati wants to have fun

In the opening game against Portugal (5:0) she was substituted 10 minutes before the end, in the 6:2 win against Belgium she came on at the break and in the final 3:1 victory against Italy she played through. It almost sounds like a threat when she says: "Yes, I'm 100 percent fit again, mentally and physically." Or: "I want to have fun, which I haven't really managed to do yet. So I hope I can enjoy the rest of the tournament and play to my full potential."

Bonmati brushes aside any concerns that Spain might underestimate Switzerland. "I think we are a modest team. What we've achieved is good, but it doesn't help us. Now we have games where it's a matter of life and death, where you win or you're eliminated." And elimination does not seem to be an option for the Spaniards. The fact that the Swiss national team is driven by the crowd doesn't worry them either: "It can help them, yes. But it can also be a disadvantage, because it also means pressure for them."

