The 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. is in full swing. Stay up to date with the World Cup ticker and never miss a beat.
Here you’ll find the latest World Cup stories
- Closer than ever: Here are the most interesting stories surrounding the 2026 World Cup at a glance.
- In the ticker below, we bring you the side stories everyone loves to talk about at the coffee machine.
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Protests ahead of Iran’s first World Cup match
Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is politically charged. This is palpable in the stadium right before kickoff. As the Iranian national anthem played immediately before the kickoff of the World Cup match against New Zealand, loud boos could be heard in the stadium.
The Iranian team stood united in the center circle, with each player placing a hand over their heart. Due to the war in Iran, the match in Inglewood is highly charged politically; there had been protests outside the stadium.
“The soccer team of the terrorist Islamic Republic does not represent the people of Iran,” read a sign outside the arena. Many people waved—and later inside the stadium as well—old Iranian flags from the time before the Islamic Revolution. The atmosphere in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, was peaceful.
Iran’s World Cup participation had long been in doubt. The months-long military conflict between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other had turned Iran’s World Cup participation into a political issue. The agreement to officially sign a framework deal this Friday to end the conflict recently fueled hopes for a thaw in tensions even before the match.
“I’m happy to support the people of Iran here; I don’t support the regime,” one fan told the German Press Agency outside the Los Angeles stadium. Many Iranian fans living in the U.S. or other countries were expected at the arena. Traveling directly from Iran to the U.S. was practically impossible.
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Cape Verde Goalkeeper Becomes Social Media Star After Stellar Performance
Before Monday night’s World Cup match against Spain, Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha had 50,000 followers on Instagram. Overnight, that number jumped to over 5 million!
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"Class and respect": Japanese fans celebrated online
Shortly after the final whistle, Japanese fans used plastic bags to pick up trash in the Dallas stadium. The videos went viral, and their culture earned widespread praise online.
After Sunday’s 2-2 draw between Japan and the Netherlands, Japanese fans remained seated in the Dallas stadium. Together, they picked up the trash left behind. It’s about respect, cleanliness, and discipline.
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Tunisia fires coach after first match
Tunisia fires head coach Sabri Lamouchi shortly after their disastrous World Cup opener, a 1-5 loss to Sweden.
“It has been officially agreed to dismiss coach Sabri Lamouchi,” the Tunisian Football Federation wrote on Instagram. Mondher Kebaier will take over on an interim basis for the remaining group matches against Japan and the Netherlands.
The 56-year-old Kebaier previously coached the Tunisian national team from 2019 to 2022. As the federation’s technical director, he had already traveled to the World Cup with the team. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisians had defeated eventual finalist France in the group stage. Four years later, however, the opener against Sweden turned into a debacle for the team.
“This is a painful defeat. It hurts. It’s hard to start the tournament with such a bitter defeat,” Lamouchi said afterward. At the time, the 54-year-old Frenchman had no idea that he was giving his final press conference as Tunisia’s national team coach.
Lamouchi had taken on this role just five months earlier. In the five international matches of his brief tenure, there was only one victory—a 1-0 win against World Cup underdog Haiti. Even before the World Cup began, Tunisian media were writing about a team that was difficult to manage, in which experienced and newly recruited players struggled to gel. Last winter’s Africa Cup of Nations had already ended with a disappointing exit in the round of 16 against Mali.
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This is how much a beer costs at the stadium
The high World Cup prices are a hot topic of conversation. When attending a match, fans have to dig deep into their pockets not only for tickets but also for food and drinks. This primarily affects beer drinkers. A beer at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara costs $24.50—more than a combo of a hot dog, fries, and a non-alcoholic drink.
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Referee "fouls" Japan's Junya Itō
Japan fought back from two-goal deficits to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, securing a crucial point. The team defied all odds—and remained unfazed even by a clear foul called by U.S. referee Ismail Elfath in the closing minutes.
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Iran captain: “I’ve felt the tension from the very first moment”
Iran’s captain Mehdi Taremi spoke about the difficult atmosphere surrounding the national team ahead of the World Cup opener against New Zealand. “I’ve felt the tension from the very first moment, ever since we arrived at this World Cup,” he said, according to the official translation at the press conference the day before the match against New Zealand.
Contrary to the original arrangements, Iran’s national team appeared to have entered the U.S. as a group the day before their first World Cup match. The Iranian Football Federation released photos of its players disembarking from a plane. Due to the war and political tensions with the U.S., Iran had moved its World Cup base from Arizona to Mexico and was supposed to enter the U.S. only on match days and leave immediately after the games.
“Of course this affects us,” said coach Amir Ghalenoei. “I want to thank the good people of Mexico. But we Iranians are used to turning difficulties into opportunities, and we think of nothing else but bringing joy to people.”
“This time, people may not have had the same anticipation for the World Cup”
Taremi, who plays as a forward for Olympiacos Piraeus at the club level, said: “I know we weren’t the only ones affected. I know that several countries had visa issues and had to change their training camps. Before we arrived, there was always that feeling, that anticipation for a World Cup. I think this time, people might not have had the same anticipation."
Shortly before the press conference began, it was reported that the U.S. and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement on a way out of the Iran conflict following weeks of negotiations. This was confirmed not only by the mediator, Pakistan, but also by the governments of the U.S. and Iran.
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Ivory Coast beats Ecuador thanks to late goal
Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia thanks to a goal by Amad Diallo 25 seconds before the end of regulation time. Ecuador lost an international match for the first time in nearly two years.
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Spain to start World Cup without Yamal in the starting lineup
European champion Spain will start the World Cup without superstar Lamine Yamal. Coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed this ahead of Monday’s opener against underdog Cape Verde.
“The good news is that Lamine is very fit. He’s in good shape and training very well. He’s available, but he can’t start,” the 64-year-old said in Atlanta. The same applies to winger Nico Williams. De la Fuente said he would decide whether the duo would see action for a few minutes depending on how the game unfolds.
The successful coach had words of praise for Monday’s opponent (6:00 p.m. Swiss time in Atlanta). “Tactically, they’re very well organized; the players are very fast and physically strong,” said de la Fuente. “They could be one of the surprise teams. It’ll be a battle, even if we win.” Anyone who thinks it’ll be an easy game is wrong.
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Orange wave sweeps through Dallas
The Dutch fans are living up to their reputation at the 2026 World Cup as well. Ahead of the Netherlands’ opening match, an orange wave is rolling through the U.S. city of Dallas.
Numerous videos on social media show Oranje fans loudly getting in the mood for the match against Japan (starting at 10:00 p.m.). Of course, the Dutch crowd-pleaser “Left Right” is a must.
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Manuel Neuer Sets World Cup Goalkeeping Record
Manuel Neuer is back on the national team and set another record in his very first appearance. Germany’s opening match against Curaçao in Houston was the 20th World Cup game for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who, at 40, is now also the oldest German World Cup player.
As the record-holding World Cup goalkeeper, Neuer tied Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman had snatched the record from him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by reaching the final. However, Lloris has already ended his career with the national team.
Neuer now has five World Cup appearances, matching Lothar Matthäus. No other German soccer player has achieved more. Since 2010, the 40-year-old has been Germany’s number one in every tournament. Matthäus, however, played in 25 World Cup matches. To break that record, Germany would have to reach at least the quarterfinals and Neuer would have to play in every match.
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Financial consolation for rejected referee
Because he was denied entry into the U.S., Somali referee Omar Artan will not be allowed to officiate any matches at the World Cup. However, FIFA apparently still intends to pay him. The BBC reports this, citing well-informed sources close to FIFA.
The 34-year-old Artan was denied entry by the World Cup host country despite having a valid visa when he attempted to enter the U.S. The authorities cited security concerns over alleged ties to a terrorist organization in his home country of Somalia as the reason.
Referees will not find out exactly how much they will receive for their work at the World Cup in Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. until after the tournament. The European Football Union UEFA had already reacted to Artan’s denial of entry in the U.S. and scheduled Africa’s Referee of the Year 2025 to officiate the Super Cup final between Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winner Aston Villa on August 12 August in Salzburg.
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Popular soccer expert drops an IQ bombshell
Former professional soccer player Christoph Kramer, a 2014 World Cup champion, also shines as an expert. On the one hand, the 35-year-old still knows many players personally and can thus offer insights that others don’t have; on the other hand, he wears his heart on his sleeve. This combination makes him one of Germany’s most popular soccer experts.
On TV host Ina Müller’s ARD late-night show, the 2014 World Cup champion admitted that he isn’t the brightest bulb in the box. He brazenly cheated on his high school biology exam. According to his account, Kramer left the exam room several times to glance at his cheat sheet, which he had stashed in his car parked outside the school. “That was pretty much petty crime and very risky,” he says in retrospect.
And then he also reveals that he took three different IQ tests. They all came out the same: “I have an IQ of 91—and that’s really not good.” These days, he brushes it off as a funny story, “but the first two or three days after I took them, it was quite a shock.” An IQ between 85 and 115 is statistically considered normal or average. A score of 130 or higher is classified as gifted.
By the way, the story isn’t exactly fresh off the press, since he made those comments about a year ago. But all those who also don’t score at the top of the IQ test have probably long since forgotten that. We’re no exception.
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Fan falls down the stairs and is taken away
Before the blockbuster match between Brazil and Morocco (1-1), some unpleasant scenes unfolded at MetLife Stadium, as ZDF commentator Claudia Neumann reported late Saturday night during a live link-up with the network’s World Cup studio in Berlin. “There’s one thing we need to quickly let you know: There was a minor accident in the stands. A fan fell down the stairs really hard and got hurt.”
The fan was treated and eventually taken away. Neumann could not provide any further details. Even the next day, there were no major headlines about the incident, which hopefully can be taken as a good sign.
In the 82,500-seat stadium not far from New York, where the World Cup final will also be held, fan accidents have occurred in the past. In 2012, for example, a 42-year-old man fell more than 6 meters from an escalator onto a metal platform below after a football game. On social media, some users reported the man’s death, which fortunately turned out to be untrue. The man was flown by helicopter to Hackensack University Medical Center and was in critical condition upon arrival.
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Mbappé Plans Flute Celebration
Talk show host James Corden takes Kylian Mbappé for a drive in his car on the show “After Hours.” In a casual conversation that isn’t all about soccer, he asks the superstar about his many talents. Among other things, the captain of the French national team played the flute as a child. “My parents wanted me to try everything—you never know.”
Of course, Corden is prepared for this and hands him the instrument from his youth—which he admits he only played for a year or two. Mbappé plays along with the joke and fails miserably; there’s certainly no sign of talent here. “I’ve forgotten everything,” says the gifted soccer player, laughing to himself. “Oh come on, that wasn’t so bad,” the host retorts ironically.
And then Corden has a brainwave about how Mbappé could still convince the world of his flute-playing talent. Instead of striking his typical pose with his arms crossed during his next goal celebration, he should pretend to be playing the flute. Mbappé is willing to go along with the joke and promises he’ll give it a try if he scores a goal. It’s quite possible that Mbappé will provide the music on the field. The first opportunity to do so comes on Tuesday in the match against Senegal.