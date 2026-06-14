Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is politically charged. This is palpable in the stadium right before kickoff. As the Iranian national anthem played immediately before the kickoff of the World Cup match against New Zealand, loud boos could be heard in the stadium.

The Iranian team stood united in the center circle, with each player placing a hand over their heart. Due to the war in Iran, the match in Inglewood is highly charged politically; there had been protests outside the stadium.

“The soccer team of the terrorist Islamic Republic does not represent the people of Iran,” read a sign outside the arena. Many people waved—and later inside the stadium as well—old Iranian flags from the time before the Islamic Revolution. The atmosphere in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, was peaceful.

Iran’s World Cup match against New Zealand is taking place under very unusual circumstances. This is evident even before kickoff. Many fans are sending a clear message. Keystone

Iran’s World Cup participation had long been in doubt. The months-long military conflict between the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran on the other had turned Iran’s World Cup participation into a political issue. The agreement to officially sign a framework deal this Friday to end the conflict recently fueled hopes for a thaw in tensions even before the match.

“I’m happy to support the people of Iran here; I don’t support the regime,” one fan told the German Press Agency outside the Los Angeles stadium. Many Iranian fans living in the U.S. or other countries were expected at the arena. Traveling directly from Iran to the U.S. was practically impossible.