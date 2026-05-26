Benedikt Würth has to leave the FCSG Board of Directors. KEYSTONE

Things are rumbling at FC St.Gallen's management level. The Board of Directors is almost completely replaced and President Hüppi is also on the verge of leaving. Benedikt Würth, one of these board members, has now spoken out. And expresses his disappointment and bewilderment.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly after winning the cup, a large part of the board of directors at FC St.Gallen will be replaced. President Matthias Hüppi is also apparently facing the end.

Board member Benedikt Würth sharply criticizes the decision. He says that he has not been given any reasons to date, even though economic and sporting targets have been exceeded.

Würth speaks of a brusque withdrawal of trust and is "brutally" disappointed. Proposals from the previous Board of Directors for the period up to the anniversary year 2029 were not accepted. Show more

Shortly after winning the cup, things go haywire at FC St.Gallen. The majority of the Board of Directors is replaced, and President Matthias Hüppi is also on the verge of leaving.

Benedikt Würth is one of the board members who will have to leave the club at the end of June. And he expressed his dismay to the "St. Galler Tagblatt " newspaper.

"I was informed in mid-March that Patrick Gründler and I were no longer wanted. However, I still don't know the reasons for this. Nobody has explained them to us. It can't be down to our financial and sporting performance - we have exceeded the owner's targets," says the St.Gallen member of the Central Council of States.

No response to new proposal

A total of four board members then decided to leave. Because: "After this brusque withdrawal of trust, we can no longer take responsibility for the new financial year."

Würth adds: "Most of them have been green and white since childhood. What's happening here now is surreal, it's simply unbelievable. I have a lot of experience of working on boards of directors. But I've never experienced anything like this before."

He doesn't know what goal they want to achieve with the new board members. However, he accepts that it is the owners' right to change the strategy. But: "It would simply be good if this could be done in cooperation with the existing Board of Directors. We have also made a concrete proposal with a target date of 2029 - our anniversary year. Succession planning needs to be done carefully and prudently. This 2029 project was not even considered."

The background to the tensions is probably different visions of how the club should position itself in the future. While the shareholders want to establish FCSG permanently at the top of the Super League, the current Board of Directors only sees sporting success in third place.

"FC St.Gallen must be anchored in the region, run a solid business and be as successful as possible in sporting terms. In that order," says Würth. "Obviously they want to change these priorities, but how specifically is beyond my knowledge."

No words on the possible new president

When asked whether the politician is disappointed, he gives a clear answer: "Yes, brutally. It's totally disconcerting what's happening now." And Würth doesn't want to say anything about Hüppi's possible successor, former SVP National Councillor Stefan Kölliker: "I have an excellent working relationship with Matthias Hüppi. I can't comment any further on this."

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